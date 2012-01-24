MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: McDonald's, Kimberly, Travelers

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
MCDONALD'S CORP $99.26, down 2 pct
The world's biggest hamburger chain reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as sales, which were already outpacing competitors, picked up strength in December.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON $65.21, up 0.32 pct
The diversified healthcare company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings but took big charges for product recalls, and forecast 2012 earnings below analysts' estimates amid continuing weak U.S. sales and the negative impact of the stronger dollar.
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC $58.98, down 2 pct
The insurer reported a smaller profit for the fourth quarter, as it released less money from its reserves than a year earlier, though it also reported its biggest rate increases in eight years as the industry returned to pricing power.
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS $37.47, down 2 pct
The company posted a quarterly loss due to a non-cash pension charge and high costs from strong sales of the Apple Inc iPhone.
COACH INC $67.42, up 5 pct
The upscale leather goods maker posted higher-than-expected profit and sales for the holiday quarter, helped by its growing favor with male shoppers.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $71.22, down 3 pct
The company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday as cost cuts and a lower share count were not enough to overcome soft demand in businesses such as North American diapers and some higher costs.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, $32.86, down 1 pct
The chip maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories.
DUPONT, $48.98, down 1 pct
The company's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations as a sharp drop in demand, especially for solar and electronic materials, offset higher prices.
BAKER HUGHES, $46.20, down 3 pct
The oilfield services provider missed analysts' estimate as quarterly profit dropped 6 percent, hurt by a rise in costs and issues at its pressure pumping business.
SPX CORP, $69.01, up 4 pct
The diversified manufacturer plans to sell its automotive service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion in cash as it looks to focus on its core flow technology segment.
EMC CORP $24.44, up 4 pct
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC
The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on a 12 percent rise in product sales, citing its success in boosting sales of its motorcycles beyond its core market of baby boomers.
PEABODY ENERGY CORP $35.40, down 5.6 pct
The miner's fourth-quarter profit jumped, but it missed Wall Street expectations and said U.S. coal consumption will be hurt by slow economic growth this year.
JARDEN CORP $33.11, up 8 pct
The diversified consumer products company's forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and said it would accelerate stock buybacks.
INTERDIGITAL INC $36.68, down 17 pct
The company had said on Monday it had failed to find any takers for the entire company, but would continue to look for buyers for its patent portfolio and enter licensing partnerships.
BIOLINERX LTD $6.29, up 91 pct
The Israeli company said it signed an agreement with French drugmaker Genoscience to develop and market BioLineRx's experimental hepatitis C treatment.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.