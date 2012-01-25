MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Apple, Illumina, Citigroup

Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

APPLE INC Tuesday's close $420.41, up 7 pct premarket

The world's most valuable technology corporation's quarterly results blew past Wall Street's expectations after U.S. consumers snapped up near-unprecedented numbers of iPhones and iPads.

WELLPOINT INC Tuesday's close $69.40

The health insurer posted a sharply lower quarterly profit, hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the elderly, and it issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall short of Wall Street's target.

ILLUMINA INC Tuesday's close 37.69, up 32.7 pct premarket

Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash to buy the U.S. gene sequencing company in an unfriendly takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker into the gene technology field.

CITIGROUP INC Tuesday's close $29.90

The bank may consider further restructuring of its securities and banking unit if the business does not see meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Tuesday's close $108.87, down 1 pct premarket

MORGAN STANLEY Tuesday's close $18.14, down 1 pct premarket

JP Morgan downgraded stocks of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to "neutral" from "overweight" saying capital levels at the banks could be significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD Tuesday's close $35.71

The electronic connector maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and consumer electronics.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Tuesday's close $6.53, down 4 pct premarket

The PC chipmaker forecast lower quarterly revenue as a shortage of hard drives and a shaky economy hurt PC makers.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Tuesday's close $16.09

Private equity investment house has raised more than $6 billion for a real estate opportunity fund, which eventually could match its current $11 billion fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Tuesday's close $62.69

The all-terrain vehicle maker continued its strong run of results riding on increased market share for its off-road vehicles, but gave a cautious outlook for the year as consumer spending slows in the United States and Europe.

TEXTRON INC Tuesday's close $21.61, up 9 pct premarket

The diversified U.S. manufacturer reported a quarterly loss after taking a hefty charge to write down the value of loans on golf courses -- a hangover from the financial crisis.

ZYNGA INC Tuesday's close $9.71, up 1.4 pct premarket

Analysts at J.P. Morgan Securities and Barclays Capital started the coverage of the online games developer with "overweight" rating saying new games and its recent mobile foray will help Zynga maintain its lead in the social gaming market.