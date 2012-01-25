MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Apple, Yahoo, Boeing

Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Wednesday:
APPLE INC $449.43, up 7 pct
Skyrocketing demand for its iPhone and iPad helped the
world's most valuable company trounce Wall Street expectations
after a rare miss last quarter, and analysts raised their price
targets on the stock by up to
$100.
YAHOO INC $15.61, down 0.51 pct
Wall Street analysts flagged the decline in the company's
core display advertising revenue as a concern, a day after the
company posted quarterly results in line with market
expectations.
BOEING CO $74.03, down 2 pct
The plane-maker reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall
Street forecasts on stronger commercial airplane deliveries, but
its 2012 earnings forecast was lower than
expected.
CITIGROUP INC $29.46, down 1 pct
The bank may consider further restructuring of its
securities and banking unit if the business does not see
meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief
Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.
US AIRWAYS GROUP $7.12, up 11 pct
DELTA AIR LINES INC $10.20, up 8 pct
The carriers reported much stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter results on Wednesday as they raised fares,
offsetting a surge in fuel prices.
XEROX CORP $8.22, down 5 pct
The company reported fourth-quarter results in line with
estimates.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES $55.24, down 1 pct
The diversified healthcare company reported quarterly sales
well below forecasts as weak demand for heart stents and other
vascular products weighed on results.
CONOCOPHILLIPS $70.92, up 0.4 pct
The oil and gas company posted higher quarterly earnings,
topping Wall Street forecasts as strong crude oil prices offset
a weaker performance by its refineries.
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP $99.67, down 1 pct
The fourth-largest U.S. oil company reported a jump in
quarterly profit on Wednesday on rising U.S. output and strong
crude oil prices.
CORNING INC $13.43, down 8 pct
The specialty glass maker's profit was cut by more than half
in the fourth quarter, as it faced declines in LCD glass prices
globally.
WELLPOINT INC $64.34, down 7 pct
The health insurer posted a sharply lower quarterly profit,
hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the
elderly, and it issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall
short of Wall Street's target.
ILLUMINA INC $52.66, up 40 pct
Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash
to buy the U.S. gene sequencing company in an unfriendly
takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker into
the gene technology field.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC $106.63, down 2 pct
MORGAN STANLEY $106.66, down 2 pct
JP Morgan downgraded both stocks to "neutral" from
"overweight" saying capital levels at the banks could be
significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating
agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD $31.49, down 12 pct
The electronic connector maker reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand
in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and
consumer electronics.
NVIDIA CORP $14.30, down 4 pct
JMP Securities downgraded the graphics-chip maker to
"underperform" on Wednesday, a day after the company cut its
quarterly sales outlook over a shortage of hard drives.
TEXTRON INC $24.49, up 13 pct
The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted earnings from
continuing operations that beat expectations.