MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Apple, Boeing, Illumina

Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Wednesday:
ILLUMINA INC $53.97, up 43 pct
Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash
to buy the U.S. gene-sequencing company in an unsolicited
takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker in
the gene technology field.
APPLE INC $448.43, up 7 pct
Skyrocketing demand for its iPhone and iPad helped the
world's most valuable company trounce Wall Street expectations
after a rare miss last quarter, and analysts raised their price
targets on the stock by up to
$100.
YAHOO INC $15.56, down 1 pct
Wall Street analysts flagged the decline in the company's
core display advertising revenue as a concern, a day after the
company posted quarterly results in line with market
expectations.
BOEING CO $74.24, down 1.5 pct
The plane-maker said an unexpectedly large pension expense
would weigh on its 2012 earnings, news that sent the company's
stock lower in early trade.
XEROX CORP $7.81, down 10 pct
The company reported fourth-quarter results in line with
estimates on the back of growth in its services business.
US AIRWAYS GROUP $7.36, up 15 pct
DELTA AIR LINES INC $10.07, up 7 pct
The carriers reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter
results on Wednesday as higher ticket prices helped offset a
surge in fuel prices.
CONOCOPHILLIPS $69.21, down 2 pct
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM $100.12
The U.S. oil companies posted higher quarterly profits that
topped Wall Street forecasts, helped by rising oil prices.
HESS CORP $57.55, down 5 pct
The oil company reported a quarterly loss as its production
shrank. Its operating costs were hurt by drilling failures in
Indonesia and it took charges to shut down its Caribbean
refinery.
WELLPOINT INC $65.40, down 6 pct
The health insurer posted sharply lower fourth-quarter
earnings that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by high medical
claims for its Medicare plans for the elderly, and issued a 2012
profit forecast that could fall short of Wall Street's target.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES $54.79, down 2 pct
The diversified healthcare company reported quarterly sales
well below forecasts, hurt by declining revenue from a heart
stent and the negative impact of the stronger dollar on overseas
business.
CORNING INC $13.08, down 10.5 pct
The specialty glass maker's profit fell by more than half in
the fourth quarter as the company said prices of its glass, used
in LCD TVs, had dropped sharply and would not recover in the
near future.
J.C. PENNEY CO INC $33.71, down 3 pct
The store operator is doing away with deep discounts in
favor of offering shoppers simpler pricing and promotions, the
company's new chief executive said on Wednesday.
CITIGROUP INC $29.70, down 1 pct
The bank may consider further restructuring of its
securities and banking unit if the business does not see
meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief
Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC $106.54, down 2 pct
MORGAN STANLEY $17.98, down 1 pct
JP Morgan downgraded both stocks to "neutral" from
"overweight" saying capital levels at the banks could be
significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating
agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD $32.76, down 8 pct
The electronic connector maker reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand
in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and
consumer electronics.
NVIDIA CORP $14.61, down 2 pct
JMP Securities downgraded the graphics-chip maker to
"underperform" on Wednesday, a day after the company cut its
quarterly sales outlook over a shortage of hard drives.
TEXTRON INC $24.80, up 15 pct
The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted earnings from
continuing operations that beat expectations.
INDIANA COMMUNITY BANCORP $21, up 44.73 pct
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP $11.95, down 3.5 pct
The holding company for Old National Bank, said it will buy
smaller peer Indiana Community in a deal valued at about $79.2
million.
FUSION-IO $25.52, down 16 pct
On Tuesday, the storage-memory maker reported shrinking
margins and forecast conservative third-quarter revenue.
REDIFF.COM INDIA LTD $7.39, down 16 pct
The Internet company reported an 18 percent fall in
quarterly revenue, hurt by foreign exchange volatility.