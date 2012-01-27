MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Eastman, Ford, Procter & Gamble

Jan 27 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO Thursday's close $47.12

SOLUTIA INC Thursday's close $19.51, up 38 pct premarket

Eastman, which makes chemicals, plastics and fiber, agreed to buy specialty chemical maker Solutia Inc for about $3.38 billion in cash and stock to expand its presence in Asia Pacific.

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO Thursday's close $64.80, down 1 pct premarket

The household products maker's quarterly profit plunged 49 percent, as it took an impairment charge against its appliance and salon professional products businesses.

NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC Thursday's close $17.43, up 2 pct premarket

The maker of Sharpie markers reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Friday, benefiting from strong demand in emerging markets and market share gains in North America, and forecast higher sales and profit this year.

FORD MOTOR CO Thursday's close $12.79, down 6 pct premarket

The auto maker reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday due to higher commodity costs and losses in its automotive operations in Europe and Asia.

GOOGLE INC Thursday's close $568.10

A leading lawmaker on privacy issues said on Thursday he would ask for a probe into whether recently announced changes in how the search giant handles consumer data violated an agreement it made with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC Thursday's close $46.50

The miner will appoint a new chief executive at its Indonesian unit, the company said on Friday, as it looks to turn the page after it made an agreement last month to end a crippling three-month strike.

RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD Thursday's close $16.26

Reclusive investor V. Prem Watsa, known as "the Warren Buffett of the North," raised his stake in the BlackBerry maker to 5.12 percent.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Thursday's close $25.14

The insurer's Chairman Steve Miller said on Thursday the company may eventually want to buy a life insurer outside the United States, including possibly a larger stake in the spun-off Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, as confidence in its turnaround grows.

OSHKOSH CORP Thursday's close $24.80

The U.S. truckmaker and activist investor Carl Icahn square off at the company's annual meeting on Friday, when shareholders vote on the billionaire's proposed slate of six directors.

JUNIPER NETWORKS Thursday's close $22.62

RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC Thursday's close $29.92, down 11 pct premarket

The network equipment makers disappointed investors with their gloomy first-quarter outlooks that were below expectations, raising fears that demand for companies that help manage Internet traffic may be weak for some time.

CARNIVAL CORP Thursday's close $30.48

The company, whose luxury cruise liner Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy, was sued by a crew member in a first of what may be multiple U.S. lawsuits seeking class-action status over the disaster, court documents show.