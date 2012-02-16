MARKET PULSE- GM, Nvidia, BofA

Feb 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

GENERAL MOTORS CO, $24.84, down 0.3 pct

The company posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as disappointing performance overseas offset strong results in North America.

NVIDIA CORP, $15.20, down 6 pct

Shares of the company slipped after it scaled back sales expectations for its Tegra 3 processors used in mobile devices and warned that delays at its contract manufacturer were hurting sales of its PC graphics chips.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $7.69, down 1 pct

Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system.

Bank of America and Nomura were included in those that might be downgraded by one notch.

HUNTSMAN CORP, $13.00, up 0.08 pct

The chemicals maker posted a bigger fourth-quarter profit helped by higher prices for chemicals used to make insulation and paint.

HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC'S, Wednesday's close $36.47

The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter results beat market estimates, helped by higher demand for its vessels and improved day-rates.

VENOCO INC, Wednesday's close $11.13

The oil and natural gas company posted higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher oil prices and lower expenses.

STRAYER EDUCATION INC, Wednesday's close $115.08

The company posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak start to 2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth straight quarter.

J. M. SMUCKER CO, $72.50, down 7 pct

The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices of brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased costs hurt margins.

CERADYNE INC, Wednesday's close $32.20

The company reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at its largest advanced ceramic segment nearly doubled, and the maker of ballistic armor and industrial bearings said it will pay a cash dividend for the first time in its history.

DUKE ENERGY, Wednesday's close $20.87

The power company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it saw higher revenue at its international energy unit, especially in Brazil and Peru.

FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, $42.03, down 1 pct

The company will renegotiate its contract with the Indonesian government to run Grasberg, the world's biggest gold mine and second-largest copper mine, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

SPX CORP, Wednesday's close $74.66

The diversified U.S. manufacturer.s quarterly profit beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by strong demand for equipment used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to dairy products.

CLEARWIRE CORP, $2.19, down 11 pct

The company said its 2012 revenue may fall, or at best remain at 2011 levels, as it faces increased competition at its biggest customer, Sprint Nextel.