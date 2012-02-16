MARKET PULSE- GM, Nvidia, BofA

Feb 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Thursday:
GENERAL MOTORS CO, $24.84, down 0.3 pct
The company posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit as disappointing performance overseas offset strong
results in North America.
NVIDIA CORP, $15.20, down 6 pct
Shares of the company slipped after it scaled back sales
expectations for its Tegra 3 processors used in mobile devices
and warned that delays at its contract manufacturer were hurting
sales of its PC graphics chips.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $7.69, down 1 pct
Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of
17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another
sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is
spreading throughout the global financial system.
Bank of America and Nomura were included in those
that might be downgraded by one notch.
HUNTSMAN CORP, $13.00, up 0.08 pct
The chemicals maker posted a bigger fourth-quarter profit
helped by higher prices for chemicals used to make insulation
and paint.
HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC'S, Wednesday's close $36.47
The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter results beat
market estimates, helped by higher demand for its vessels and
improved day-rates.
VENOCO INC, Wednesday's close $11.13
The oil and natural gas company posted higher fourth-quarter
profit, helped by higher oil prices and lower expenses.
STRAYER EDUCATION INC, Wednesday's close $115.08
The company posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a
weak start to 2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth
straight quarter.
J. M. SMUCKER CO, $72.50, down 7 pct
The company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results
and slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices
of brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off
shoppers and increased costs hurt margins.
CERADYNE INC, Wednesday's close $32.20
The company reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at
its largest advanced ceramic segment nearly doubled, and the
maker of ballistic armor and industrial bearings said it will
pay a cash dividend for the first time in its history.
DUKE ENERGY, Wednesday's close $20.87
The power company posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it saw higher revenue at its international energy
unit, especially in Brazil and Peru.
FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, $42.03, down 1 pct
The company will renegotiate its contract with the
Indonesian government to run Grasberg, the world's biggest gold
mine and second-largest copper mine, the energy ministry said on
Thursday.
SPX CORP, Wednesday's close $74.66
The diversified U.S. manufacturer.s quarterly profit beat
Wall Street forecasts, helped by strong demand for equipment
used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to dairy
products.
CLEARWIRE CORP, $2.19, down 11 pct
The company said its 2012 revenue may fall, or at best
remain at 2011 levels, as it faces increased competition at its
biggest customer, Sprint Nextel.