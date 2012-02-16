MARKET PULSE-GM, Nvidia, BofA

Feb 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Thursday:
VF CORP, $147.00, up 3 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, boosted by results at its outdoor gear chain The North
Face despite a warm winter that has slowed outerwear sales at
many retailers.
STRAYER EDUCATION INC, $103.51, down 10 pct
The company posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a
weak start to 2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth
straight quarter.
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC, $84.12, up 6 pct
The U.S. auto parts retail chain posted quarterly results
above analysts' expectations, helped by higher same-store sales
and new store openings.
SPX CORP, $75.42, up 1 pct
The diversified U.S. manufacturer's quarterly profit beat
Wall Street forecasts, helped by strong demand for equipment
used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to dairy
products.
J. M. SMUCKER CO, $71.80, down 8 pct
The reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and
slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices of
brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off
shoppers and increased costs hurt margins.
GENERAL MOTORS CO, $26.00, up 4 pct
The company posted fourth-quarter results.
NVIDIA CORP, $15.43, down 5 pct
Shares of the company slipped after it scaled back sales
expectations for its Tegra 3 processors used in mobile devices
and warned that delays at its contract manufacturer were hurting
sales of its PC graphics chips.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $7.71, down 1 pct
Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of
17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another
sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is
spreading throughout the global financial system.
Bank of America and Nomura were included in those
that might be downgraded by one notch.
NETAPP INC, $42.60, up 7 pct
Shares of the company rose after the data storage equipment
maker posted quarterly sales modestly ahead of Wall Street
expectations, following two quarters of trailing sales.
HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC'S, $39.37, up 8 pct
The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter results beat
market estimates, helped by higher demand for its vessels and
improved day-rates.
BLUE NILE, $36.25, down 13 pct
Shares of the online diamond retailer fell after the company
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and gave a weak
forecast, prompting at least two brokerages to cut their price
targets on the stock.
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC, $36.39, down 4 pct
The company, which produces carbon compounds and treated
wood products, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
hurt by losses for its carbon black business in Australia.
CABELA'S INC, $30.03, up 6 pct
The outdoor-gear retailer posted quarterly results above
Wall Street estimates, helped by improved gross margins.
ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP'S, $23.15, down 8 pct
The gas-focused explorer and producer quarterly results
missed market estimates, hurt by lower natural gas prices and
higher costs.
DIGITAL GENERATION INC, $11.17, down 18 pct
The advertising distribution company's shares fell after it
posted quarterly sales well below estimates as ad volumes
declined a fifth.
DTE ENERGY, $54.15, up 2 pct
The U.S. utility's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates on improved performance at its gas utilities and
energy trading business.
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, $44.98, down 2 pct
The company posted fourth-quarter results.
CERADYNE INC, $31.31, down 3 pct
The company reported quarterly results.
ALTRA HOLDINGS INC, $18.78, down 13 pct
The company posted lower-than-expected quarterly results,
hurt by higher costs and a plant shut down, and the power
transmission products maker forecast 2012 earnings below
analysts' expectation.
ORBITZ WORLDWIDE INC, $3.03, down 7 pct
The online travel agency reported a narrower quarterly loss,
but a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast sent the company's
shares sharply lower in morning trading.
CLEARWIRE CORP, $2.05, down 13 pct
The company said its 2012 revenue may fall, or at best
remain at 2011 levels, as it faces increased competition at its
biggest customer, Sprint Nextel.