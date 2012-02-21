MARKET PULSE-Wal-Mart, Kraft Foods, Home Depot

Feb 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

PFIZER INC, $21.26, up 0.34 pct

The pharmaceuticals giant is exploring partnerships with more Chinese drug companies as it pushes ahead with plans to sell more of its off-patent drugs in the Chinese market, after clinching a deal with a Shanghai-listed drugmaker.

WAL-MART STORES INC, $59.92, down 4 pct

The company's price cuts hurt its fourth-quarter profit and it plans to trim prices further in the coming months, a move that is expected to keep shrinking margins.

ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP, $86.47, down 3 pct

The company's Chief Executive Jim Hackett is stepping down in May and handing the job over to Chief Operating Officer Al Walker, the oil and gas producer said on Tuesday.

The timing of the move by Hackett, who will remain as executive chairman, came as a mild surprise to company watchers.

KRAFT FOODS INC, $38.62, up 2 pct

The company forecast earnings growth of at least 9 percent this year even as it prunes its portfolio of North American brands.

HOME DEPOT INC, $47.31, up 1 pct

Strong demand for everything from paint to concrete helped Home Depot report better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as one of the warmest U.S. winters on record encouraged homeowners to take up home projects earlier than usual.

THRESHOLD PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $6.03, up 71 pct

The company said a mid-stage trial of its experimental pancreatic cancer drug met the main study goal of increasing the time of survival without the cancer worsening.

GTX INC, $3.90, down 33 pct

The company said U.S. health regulators put development of its prostate cancer drug on hold, after the company reported higher risk of blood clots in patients treated with the drug.

URS CORP, $45, up 5 pct

The U.S. engineering company will buy Canadian oilfield services company Flint Energy Services for C$1.25 billion (US$1.25 billion) in cash, to expand its presence in the oil and gas sector.

CHELSEA THERAPEUTICS, $2.80, down 16 pct

U.S. health regulators recommended that the company's hypotension drug Northera not be approved for use in the United States.

SAKS INC, $11.32, up 4 pct

MACY'S INC, $37.39, up 3 pct

The department store chains expect sales gains this year, helped by improving incomes for both the middle-class and well-to-do who shopped a little more during the holiday season.

HECLA MINING CO, $5.65, up 13 pct

The company posted a fourth-quarter profit and raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook 37 percent as it expects silver prices to remain high.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, $4.49, up 48 pct

The company's shares jumped after U.S. health regulators approved its lead drug Korlym to treat Cushing's syndrome.

COBALT INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INC, $31.81, down 7 pct

The Independent oil exploration and production company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the second time in a row, hurt by higher expenses.

MEDTRONIC INC, $38.85, down 3 pct

The company reported slightly higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, but sales of implantable heart defibrillators and spine products -- two of its biggest businesses -- continued to struggle.

GULF RESOURCES INC, $3.10, up 18 pct

The company said it has not received any take-private offer, contrary to market rumors, but the chemicals maker said it will evaluate any such bid.

DAKTRONICS INC, $10.15, down 10 pct

The electronic scoreboard and billboard maker posted a profit that missed estimates for a third straight quarter, and warned of a decline in first-quarter sales as it failed to book enough business.

ALCOA INC, $10.50, up 3 pct

Alcoa Inc and China Power Investment Corp (CPI) said on Tuesday they agreed to establish a joint venture company to produce high-end fabricated aluminum products for the Chinese market.