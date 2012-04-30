MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Barnes & Noble, Sunoco, Lyondellbasell

April 30 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP $48.45, up 1 pct
SUNOCO INC $48.88, up 19.5 pct
The pipeline operator said it will buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3
billion in stock and cash to get into the more lucrative crude
oil transportation business as natural gas prices stay
weak.
HOLOGIC INC $19.44, down 8 pct
GEN-PROBE INC $81.74, up 20 pct
The medical device maker said it would acquire Gen-Probe for
about $3.75 billion in cash to expand its diagnostic business.
HUMANA INC $82.50, down 6 pct
The health insurer posted a 21 percent decline in quarterly
profit, missing Wall Street's target, as higher medical benefit
costs weighed on the results.
NYSE EURONEXT $25.94, down 4 pct
The U.S. exchange said its profit fell by almost a third in
the first quarter due to a slowdown in trading and costs from
its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.
LDK SOLAR CO LTD $2.74, down 7 pct
The Chinese solar products supplier forecast
lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as an
oversupply and lower renewable energy subsidies in Europe force
solar companies to cut down selling prices.
MICROSOFT CORP $32.07
BARNES & NOBLE INC $25.18, up 84 pct
Microsoft has agreed to invest $300 million in Barnes &
Noble's Nook digital-book business and college texts, in a deal
that helps establish the value of the popular Nook business
while giving Microsoft a foothold in the e-book market.
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV $43.10, down 5.7 pct
The chemical maker's quarterly profit narrowly beat Wall
Street's expectations, as high margins in North America from the
use of shale-derived natural gas offset weak margins from the
use of expensive crude oil in Europe and Asia.
LOEWS CORP $41.09, up 0.2 pct
CNA FINANCIAL CORP $31.29, up 3.7 pct
The hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate
posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations, helped
by an increase in its investment income and lower catastrophe
losses at CNA Financial, its biggest holding.
LPL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC $36.02, down 2.6 pct
The largest U.S. independent brokerage said its
private-equity backers would sell about $540 million of stock in
a public offering.
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES INC $51.90, up 9.8
pct
The U.S. audio systems maker posted better-than-expected
third-quarter results, helped by growth in its emerging markets
segment, and said it won a contract of more than $2 billion from
a leading automaker.
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC $44.58, down 4 pct
The flooring products maker's first-quarter results came in
below market expectations, hurt by lower sales volumes across
its segments, and expects sales for the year to be at the lower
end of its forecast.
BOOKS-A-MILLION INC $3.07, up 20 pct
Books-A-Million said the Anderson family, which includes
Chairman Clyde Anderson, on Saturday made a non-binding proposal
to take the company private.
IMPERIAL HOLDINGS INC $3.95, up 33.8 pct
The specialty finance company admitted to making
misrepresentations to elderly people on life insurance premium
financing and said it would pay $8 million as part of a
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid
prosecution.
BOEING CO $76.15, down 1.4 pct
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said it has agreed
to buy 20 new Boeing B777-300ER aircraft valued at $5.94 billion
based on the 2011 price catalog.
PALL CORP $59.85, down 1 pct
HAEMONETICS CORP $71.41, up 4 pct
Pall Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell some of its blood
collection, filtration and processing product lines to
Haemonetics for about $550 million.