MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Microsoft, Time Warner, Standard Microsystems

May 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

MICROSOFT Tuesday close $32.01, down 0.3 pct premarket

MOTOROLA MOBILITY Tuesday close $38.76

A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft infringed Motorola Mobility's patents and ordered Microsoft to remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7 operating system software from the German market.

GENERAL MOTORS CO Tuesday close $23.31

The truckmaker is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it wanted to remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said.

TIME WARNER INC Tuesday close $37.92

The media conglomerate on Wednesday said its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago but impairment charges kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Tuesday close $36.86

The brokerage estimates its acquisition of Morgan Keegan will boost its revenue by $815 million and increase earnings by $125 million, the brokerage and investment bank told investors in closed-door presentations Tuesday.

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Tuesday close $19.08

CHARMING SHOPPES INC Tuesday close $5.90

The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for $857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its plus-size clothing portfolio.

NOKIA Tuesday close $3.68, down 3.5 pct premarket

The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a new top-of-the-range model would be launched this month.

COMCAST CORP Tuesday close $30.60, up 2 pct premarket

The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday on continuing growth in its high-speed Internet subscribers and the start of a turnaround at its NBC broadcast business.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Tuesday close $35.23

STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP Tuesday close $26.24, up 38 pct premarket

The chipmaker will acquire smaller rival Standard Microsystems for $829.2 million in cash to boost its embedded market offerings.

CVS CAREMARK CORP Tuesday close $44.71, up 3 pct premarket

The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales it continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores and the company raised its profit forecast.

INTERCONTINENTALEXHANGE INC Tuesday close $131.11

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy over-the-counter markets.

SPX CORP Tuesday close $76.41

The diversified U.S. manufacturer reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, reflecting costs from its acquisition of pump maker ClydeUnion, but said demand was robust for flow technology used in food, energy and other markets.