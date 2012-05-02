MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Microsoft, Chesapeake, SMSC

May 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
MICROSOFT $31.75, down 1 pct
A court in Mannheim ruled on Wednesday that Microsoft
infringed Motorola Mobility's patents and ordered
Microsoft to remove its Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7
operating system software from the German market.
GENERAL MOTORS CO $22.94, down 2 pct
The company is now seeking a smaller holding in Isuzu Motors
Ltd after the Japanese truck maker said it wanted to
remain independent, a person with direct knowledge of the talks
said.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP $16.94, down 13.6 pct
The No. 2 gas producer's shares fell after the company
reported earnings on Tuesday evening that disappointed
investors.
TIME WARNER INC $37.32, down 1.6 pct
The media conglomerate said Wednesday its revenue rose 4
percent from a year ago, but impairment charges including one
from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media company from
recording a higher profit in the first quarter.
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC $35.35, up 0.3 pct
STANDARD MICROSYSTEMS CORP $36.30, up 38 pct
Microchip will acquire smaller rival Standard Microsystems
for about $830 million, gaining access to the lucrative market
for electronics used in automobile entertainment systems.
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC $21.21, up 11 pct
CHARMING SHOPPES INC $7.30, up 24 pct
The women clothing retailer will buy Charming Shoppes for
$857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its
plus-size clothing portfolio.
TRIPADVISOR INC $42.70, up 17 pct
The online travel-research company posted
better-than-expected quarterly results and several brokerages
raised their price targets on the stock.
OPENTABLE INC $36.77, down 16 pct
The online restaurant reservation services provider forecast
full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, prompting at
least four brokerages to cut their price targets.
CON-WAY INC $36.66, up 12 pct
Shares of the trucking and logistics company rose after
reporting above-forecast profit late Tuesday, and telling
investors to expect higher margins in the second quarter on
price increases and cost controls.
WEB.COM GROUP INC $15.69, up 22 pct
Shares of the company rose to a lifetime high on Wednesday
after the e-commerce company posted a quarterly profit ahead of
estimates as it added more subscribers.
MASTERCARD INC $453.38, down 0.6 pct
The world's second-largest credit and debit card network
reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers
spent more with their cards and revenue rose faster than
expenses. Executives cautioned, however, that such gains are
less likely over the rest of the year.
AMERIGROUP CORP $67.80, up 8 pct
The health insurer quarterly profit halved, but still beat
market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC $19.42, up 8.5 pct
The teen clothes retailer sharply raised its profit estimate
for the latest quarter as it sold more spring clothes at full
price.
DIGITALGLOBE INC $13.47, up 9.7 pct
The company, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S.
intelligence agencies and others, posted better-than-expected
quarterly results on Tuesday evening and said it will be fully
funded under its contract with the U.S. National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for 2012.
GARMIN LTD $49.45, up 4 pct
The navigation device maker's quarterly profit beat
estimates as demand jumped for its outdoor and fitness GPS
products and it posted a surprise increase in sales of its
personal navigation devices.
CLOROX CO $67.70, down 3 pct
The company posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday,
hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to
larger versions of its products as customers tried to save
money.
NOKIA $3.65, down 1 pct
The cellphone maker agreed upon an exclusive deal with
lens-maker Carl Zeiss to make high-end cameraphones, and said a
new top-of-the-range model would be launched this
month.
COMCAST CORP $30.25, down 1 pct
The leading U.S. cable TV provider posted a
better-than-expected first-quarter profit, but it lost more
video subscribers than some investors had expected in what has
traditionally been its strongest quarter.
BANKRATE INC $20.72, down 12.6 pct
Shares of the publisher of web content on personal finance
fell a day after it posted quarterly results that were below
Wall Street estimates. The stock was one of the top percentage
losers on the New York Stock Exchange.
CVS CAREMARK CORP $45.77, up 2.4 pct
The drugstore operator posted a sharp rise in sales as it
continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co
stores and raised its profit forecast.