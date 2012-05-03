MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: BP, GM, Transocean

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
BP PLC Wednesday close $42.36, up 0.4 pct premarket
The oil company won preliminary court approval of an estimated $7.8 billion settlement to resolve more than 100,000 claims by individuals and businesses stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
GENERAL MOTORS CO Wednesday close $22.93, up 3 pct premarket
The truckmaker reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on strong demand in North America and a smaller-than-expected loss in its troubled European operations.
ORACLE CORP Wednesday close $29.71, up 0.3 pct premarket
HEWLETT-PACKARD CO Wednesday close $25.25
An Oracle attorney ruled out a settlement with HP, on Wednesday, in a bitter lawsuit over the Itanium microprocessor, a day after the judge refused to resolve the case for either side before trial.
TRANSOCEAN LTD Wednesday close $49.93, up 4 pct premarket
The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Wednesday close $86.64, down 1.3 pct premarket
The U.S. warehouse club operator posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts' forecasts as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.
VIACOM INC Wednesday close $47.43
The company posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Wednesday close $42.42, up 0.2 pct premarket
The U.S. drug wholesaler reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products operation.
CIGNA CORP Wednesday close $46.55
The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its segment offering disability and life coverage policies.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
