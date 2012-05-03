MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: BP, GM, Transocean

May 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

BP PLC Wednesday close $42.36, up 0.4 pct premarket

The oil company won preliminary court approval of an estimated $7.8 billion settlement to resolve more than 100,000 claims by individuals and businesses stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

GENERAL MOTORS CO Wednesday close $22.93, up 3 pct premarket

The truckmaker reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on strong demand in North America and a smaller-than-expected loss in its troubled European operations.

ORACLE CORP Wednesday close $29.71, up 0.3 pct premarket

HEWLETT-PACKARD CO Wednesday close $25.25

An Oracle attorney ruled out a settlement with HP, on Wednesday, in a bitter lawsuit over the Itanium microprocessor, a day after the judge refused to resolve the case for either side before trial.

TRANSOCEAN LTD Wednesday close $49.93, up 4 pct premarket

The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Wednesday close $86.64, down 1.3 pct premarket

The U.S. warehouse club operator posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts' forecasts as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.

VIACOM INC Wednesday close $47.43

The company posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.

CARDINAL HEALTH INC Wednesday close $42.42, up 0.2 pct premarket

The U.S. drug wholesaler reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products operation.

CIGNA CORP Wednesday close $46.55

The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its segment offering disability and life coverage policies.