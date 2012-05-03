MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: GM, Mitek Systems, Kensey Nash

May 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

GENERAL MOTORS CO $22.46, down 2 pct

The truckmaker reported a first-quarter profit that surpassed forecasts due to improving results in the struggling regions of Europe and South America, but the company's outlook for the next two quarters in North America disappointed the market.

ORACLE CORP $29.63, down 0.3 pct

HEWLETT-PACKARD CO $25.06, down 1 pct

An Oracle attorney ruled out a settlement with HP, on Wednesday, in a bitter lawsuit over the Itanium microprocessor, a day after the judge refused to resolve the case for either side before trial.

TRANSOCEAN LTD $51.38, up 3 pct

The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a steep fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates.

SARA LEE CORP $21.80, down 2.3 pct

The packaged food maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and tempered its full-year outlook.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP $84.69, down 2.2 pct

The U.S. warehouse club operator posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in April, falling short of analysts' forecasts as the strong dollar depressed the value of its overseas sales.

KENSEY NASH CORP $38.34, up 32 pct

Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying the U.S. medical device-maker for $360 million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with plenty of cash for more deals.

MITEK SYSTEMS INC $2.96, down 49 pct

The mobile software company posted a surprise loss as it could not renew licenses with its partners.

GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC $28.80, down 42 pct

The company management is quickly losing credibility with Wall Street after the maker of Keurig coffee brewers missed sales estimates for the second time in three quarters.

KIT DIGITAL INC $5, down 21 pct

The video technology provider estimated first-quarter revenue well below analysts' expectations and said it expects to post an operating loss.

ATMEL CORP $8.06, down 10.4 pct

The chipmaker's quarterly revenue forecast came in below market estimates on a slow recovery in the demand for its touchscreen chips.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR $8.70, up 4.7 pct

The chipmaker reported better-than-expected quarterly results on lower operating expenses and higher gross margins.

HEALTH NET INC $27.72, down 23.7 pct

The insurer posted an adjusted profit below analysts' expectations as insurance claims spilled over from the previous quarter, prompting it to cut its full-year forecast.

TERADATA CORP $76.25, up 5.6 pct

The company's quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its data storage and analytics products boosted revenue by 21 percent, and it raised its full-year outlook.

MSCI INC $36.71, up 4.3 pct

A majority of the company's shareholders voted for the its executive pay plan, despite the poor review the plan received from proxy advisory firms.

VIACOM INC $48.35, up 2 pct

The company posted higher quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in revenue from its cable networks, which include MTV and Comedy Central.

CARDINAL HEALTH INC $42.80, up 1 pct

The U.S. drug wholesaler reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as strength in its pharmaceutical business offset weakness in its much smaller medical products operation.

CIGNA CORP $46.01, down 1 pct

The health insurer posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its segment offering disability and life coverage policies.