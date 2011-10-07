US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes turn higher in late trading

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks turned higher in late trading on Friday, with investors taking in stride the earlier downgrades of Italy and Spain, and focusing instead on upbeat jobs data.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 88.93 points, or 0.80 percent, at 11,212.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.49 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,168.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 2.06 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,508.88. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.