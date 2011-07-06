US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits session highs

BRIEF-Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma
* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks rose to session highs on Wednesday as investors shrugged off a downgrade of Portugal's debt and an interest-rate hike in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 71.59 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,641.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 2.80 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,340.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 12.39 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,838.16. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - launched E-commerce market site where merchants can display and offer their products and services based on blockchain technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S