US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up with transports

NEW YORK, July 6 Transportation shares were among the standouts in another flat session for U.S. stocks on Wednesday, and the sector's gains could be cause for optimism ahead.

The Dow transportation average .DJT unofficially hit a new all-time closing high.

Broader gains were limited as a downgrade of Portugal's credit rating weighed on banking shares, while an interest- rate hike in China loomed as another concern for investors.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 56.15 points, or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 12,626.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.34 points, or 0.10 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,339.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 8.25 points, or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,834.02. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)