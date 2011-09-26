US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Optimism about Europe drives Wall St higher

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose in a choppy session on Monday on optimism euro zone officials would slash Greece's debt and recapitalize European banks in an effort to tackle the region's credit problems.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 156.63 points, or 1.45 percent, to 10,928.11. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.41 points, or 1 percent, to 1,147.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 6.82 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,490.05.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)