US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Optimism about Europe drives Wall St higher

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose in a choppy session on Monday on optimism euro zone officials would slash Greece's debt and recapitalize European banks in an effort to tackle the region's credit problems.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 156.63 points, or 1.45 percent, to 10,928.11. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.41 points, or 1 percent, to 1,147.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 6.82 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,490.05.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.