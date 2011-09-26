版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Optimism about Europe drives Wall St higher

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose in a choppy
session on Monday on optimism euro zone officials would slash
Greece's debt and recapitalize European banks in an effort to
tackle the region's credit problems.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 156.63
points, or 1.45 percent, to 10,928.11. The S&P 500 .SPX
gained 11.41 points, or 1 percent, to 1,147.84. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC added 6.82 points, or 0.27 percent, to
2,490.05.
 (Editing by Kenneth Barry)

