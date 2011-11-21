版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 05:15 BJT

AFTER THE BELL-HP shares edge up

NEW YORK Nov 21 Shares of Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N) were up 2.4 percent at $27.50 after the bell on Monday as the company reported results.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐