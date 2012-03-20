US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower after run-up

* Housing permits jump to highest level since Oct 2008
* Italian govt seeks deal with unions on labor laws
* Indexes off: Dow, S&P both 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks fell at the open
on Tuesday as equities paused after a 3-day winning streak for
the S&P 500, which came within 10 percent of a historic closing
high.
The benchmark S&P had risen in eight of the past nine
sessions, hit its highest point since May 2008 and was 10
percent below the record close of 1,565.15 in October 2007.
The market has shown resilience of late, shrugging off
sluggish starts and building upward momentum to finish higher.
Easing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and
improving domestic data have lifted the S&P index more than 11
percent for the year and over 27 percent from the October low.
U.S. Commerce Department data showed a steady improvement in
the housing market, as permits for future construction jumped to
their highest level since October 2008, although starts fell.
"It seems like a market that probably just needs to take a
rest, but I wouldn't be surprised -- this is kind of the pattern
-- either flat or negative futures, and we rally into the day.
It's sort of remarkable," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
"It is now a focus back on the fundamentals on the economy
and those news items aren't quite as daunting, it's really just
fine tuning."
Investors will monitor talks as Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti began a final push for a deal with unions to revamp labor
laws aimed at creating jobs and underpinning wider reforms to
aid the weak economy.
Adding to concern were signs of slowing in China's economy
as Australian miners such as BHP Billiton
signaled iron ore demand was weakening. U.S.-listed shares of
BHP fell 3.3 percent to $72.99.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.22
points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,146.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 9.27 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,400.48.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 24.40 points, or 0.79
percent, at 3,053.92.
Jewelry chain Tiffany and Co forecast higher
fiscal-year results, helped by expansion in Asia and the
Americas and sales that so far are in line with its projections.
Shares jumped 7.6 percent to $74.
Earnings were also expected from contract manufacturer Jabil
Circuit Inc, software maker Oracle Corp,
computer contractor SAIC Inc.
Adobe Systems Inc lost 2.8 percent to $33.55 and
was among the worst percentage decliners on the Nasdaq 100
. The maker of the Photoshop and Acrobat software late
Monday reported quarterly revenue growth slowed, missing
forecasts.
Bank of America Corp gained 2.6 percent to $9.78
after the company said it won't issue additional equity in a
secondary offering, contrary to rumors that may have lowered its
stock price during Monday trading.
Walt Disney Co shed 0.9 percent to $43.06 after the
entertainment company said expects science-fiction movie "John
Carter" to lose about $200 million, leading its studio unit to
post an operating loss of $80 million to $120 million in the
fiscal second quarter.
In contrast, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp hit an
all-time high of $14.78 ahead of the release of its highly
anticipated "Hunger Games" movie. It later eased to $14.63, off
2.6 percent.