US STOCKS - Futures edge up ahead of data; Oracle advances

* Existing home sales data on tap
* Oracle tops expectations, shares climb
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stock index futures rose
o n Wednesday ahead of data on the housing market a day after the
S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak.
Equities fell for the first time in four sessions and second
in the past ten o n T uesday as a warning about China's growth
sparked selling in energy and industrial shares, although broad
selling was minimal.
Oracle advanced 2.7 percent to $30.91 in premarket
trade after beating earnings estimates as new software sales
came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a
sharp drop in hardware revenue.
Investors will look to data at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) when the
National Association of Realtors will release its existing home
sales for February for signs excess inventory in the housing
market is diminishing. Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey
forecast a 4.62 million annualized unit total versus 4.57
million in January.
"Certainly the Oracle news is positive but we are just in
this see-saw pattern where we continue to anticipate good news
in the U.S. -- we have the home sales report coming up today --
and yet the China and Europe news seems to be a little
disappointing," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"So you are seeing a lot of rotation in stocks as companies
that derive their profits from the U.S. continue to go up and
commodities and energy companies that are more tied to the world
economy have been selling off. It's left us in a little bit of a
holding pattern here of inching up gains from day to day."
S&P 500 futures rose 2.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 2.75 points.
Baker Hughes Inc slumped 4 percent to $45.90 in
premarket trade after the world's No. 3 oilfield services
company said it expects sequentially lower operating profit
before tax in the first quarter.
The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to start moving away from
its near-zero interest rate policy as soon as this year, if
unemployment continues to drop and inflation threatens to rise,
a top Fed official told reporters. "I would see an argument for
initiating that exit in 2012 or 2013," Narayana Kocherlakota,
president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said.
General Mills Inc shed 0.2 percent to $38.70 in
light premarket trade after the food maker reported a slight dip
in quarterly profit and stood by its lowered full-year forecast
as it faces higher costs for raw materials. [ID :nL1E8ELGPY]
Discover Financial Services is expected to report
after the close of trading.
U.S. staffing provider On Assignment will buy
privately held rival Apex Systems for $600 million, including
debt, and said it expected the deal to significantly add to 2012
earnings.
European shares edged higher led by retailer Sainsbury
, breaking a two-day downtrend as investors positioned
for upbeat U.S. housing data in the hope it will provide further
evidence of economic recovery.
Asian shares eased as concerns about China's slowing economy
dampened the optimism generated by a brightening outlook for the
U.S. economy that has been pushing equity markets higher since
late last year.