US STOCKS - Wall St to edge higher at open, housing data on tap

* Existing home sales data on tap
* Oracle tops expectations, shares climb
* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq off 1.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks were poised for a
slightly higher open o n Wednesday ahead of data on the housing
market a day after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning
streak.
Equities fell for the first time in four sessions and second
in the past ten o n T uesday as a warning about China's growth
sparked selling in energy and industrial shares, although broad
selling was minimal.
While the benchmark index has steadily moved higher over the
past two weeks, both gains and losses have been muted as
investors weigh the possibility of a pullback against a surge
higher.
Oracle advanced 2.2 percent to $30.75 in premarket
trade after beating earnings estimates as new software sales
came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a
sharp drop in hardware revenue.
Investors will look to data at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) when the
National Association of Realtors will release its existing home
sales for February for signs excess inventory in the housing
market is diminishing. Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey
forecast a 4.62 million annualized unit total versus 4.57
million in January.
"People are looking for a pullback and they are still not
trusting the data and they still aren't believing their eyes,"
said Carol Pepper, CEO of Pepper International in New York.
"It's like an early spring phenomenon when you have a couple
of warm days and you are worried if spring is really here or
will we have another freeze - should I put my plants in the
ground or should I wait?"
S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were slightly above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 16
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.75 points.
Baker Hughes Inc slumped 4 percent to $45.90 in
premarket trade after the world's No. 3 oilfield services
company said it expects sequentially lower operating profit
before tax in the first quarter.
General Mills Inc shed 0.7 percent to $38.50 in
premarket trade after the food maker reported a slight dip in
quarterly profit and stood by its lowered full-year forecast as
it faces higher costs for raw materials.
Discover Financial Services is expected to report
after the close of trading.
Hewlett Packard Co gained 0.6 percent to $24.12
premarket after the company announced an organizational
realignment, that will combine certain business units.
U.S. staffing provider On Assignment will buy
privately held rival Apex Systems for $600 million, including
debt, and said it expected the deal to significantly add to 2012
earnings. On Assignment shares surged 26.8 percent to $17.35
premarket.
Hartford Financial Services Group jumped 6.6 percent
to $23.15 in premarket after the company said it would shed most
of its life insurance-related operations, yielding to demands
from its biggest shareholder, famed hedge fund manager John
Paulson.