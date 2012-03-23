US STOCKS-Futures flat, S&P on track for weekly drop

* Nike forecasts strong year
* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P off 0.4 pt, Nasdaq up 9.5
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday after equities suffered their worst
percentage drop in two weeks, with the S&P 500 on track for its
first decline in the past six weeks.
* The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and
many investors were waiting for a further pullback after the
index has risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from
its October low.
* Factory data showing a slowdown in both the euro zone and
China sent the S&P 500 lower on Thursday to its first close
closed below 1,400 in six sessions.
* S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
9 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.
* Economic data on tap for Friday includes new home sales
for February at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Thomson
Reuters survey forecast a total of 325,000 annualized units
compared with 321,000 in January.
* Zynga Inc dipped 0.4 percent to $13.70 in light
premarket trade after the online games maker said shareholders
will sell about 43 million shares in a secondary offering.
* Sportswear retailer Nike Inc forecast a strong
year and said it was heading into the spring quarter with strong
demand and improving margin trends.
* Jobs search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open
to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready
for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi
said in an interview.
* European equities retreated further after four straight
sessions of declines, stalked by concerns over the global growth
outlook.
* Asian shares fell after data showing shrinking factory
activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a
slowdown in the global economy.