US STOCKS-Futures slip, S&P on track for weekly drop

* Nike forecasts strong year
* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip
* Futures off: Dow 35 pts, S&P 1.6 pts, Nasdaq 0.75 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Friday after equities suffered their worst percentage
drop in two weeks, with the S&P 500 on track for its first
decline in the past six weeks.
The S&P lost 0.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage
drop since March 6. The benchmark index is still near four-year
highs.
The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and many
investors were waiting for a further pullback as the index has
risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from its
October low.
Indexes could get a boost next week from quarter-end "window
dressing" as fund managers drop poor performing stocks and chase
better-performing ones.
Factory data showing a slowdown in both the euro zone and
China sent the S&P 500 lower on Thursday to its first close
closed below 1,400 in six sessions.
Economic reports on tap for Friday include new home sales
for February at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Thomson
Reuters survey forecast a total of 325,000 annualized units
compared with 321,000 in January.
"Today investors are basically going to focus on the
domestic economy, so new home sales could re-energize the upward
trend," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York
S&P 500 futures dipped 1.6 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
35 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.75 point.
Zynga Inc dipped 1.9 percent to $13.50 in premarket
trade after the online games maker said shareholders will sell
about 43 million shares in a secondary offering.
Nike Inc was flat at $111 in premarket after the
sportswear retailer forecast a strong year and said it was
heading into the spring quarter with strong demand and improving
margin trends.
Jobs search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to
selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for
potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said
in an interview. Shares gained 1.8 percent to $9.66 premarket.
Darden Restaurants Inc posted higher third-quarter
profit, boosted by increased sales at its Olive Garden chain.
European equities retreated further after four straight
sessions of declines, stalked by concerns over the global growth
outlook.
Asian shares fell after data showing shrinking factory
activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a
slowdown in the global economy.