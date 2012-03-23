US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat, S&P on track for weekly drop

* Nike forecasts strong year
* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 8.6 pts, Nasdaq off 4 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Friday after equities suffered their worst
percentage drop in two weeks, with the S&P 500 on track for its
first decline in the past six weeks.
The S&P lost 0.7 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage
drop since March 6, although the benchmark index is still near
four-year highs.
The benchmark S&P is down 0.8 percent for the week, and many
investors were waiting for a further pullback as the index has
risen 10.8 percent for the year and 26.7 percent from its
October low.
Analysts do not see the current declines as the start of a
deeper pullback, instead looking for a boost next week from
quarter-end "window dressing," when fund managers drop poor
performing stocks and chase better-performing ones.
Factory data showing a slowdown in both the euro zone and
China sent the S&P 500 lower on Thursday to its first close
closed below 1,400 in six sessions.
"We are all looking for a correction in the markets and that
is what we are getting at the moment," said Frank Lesh, a
futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It's not a deep and serious correction but we were a bit
overbought and we could just move sideways to slightly lower to
correct that, and it appears that is what we are doing."
Economic reports on tap for Friday include new home sales
for February at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Thomson
Reuters survey forecast a total of 325,000 annualized units
compared with 321,000 in January.
S&P 500 futures fell 8.6 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
unchanged, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4 points.
KB Home tumbled 15.9 percent to $9.45 in premarket
trading after the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder posted a wider
first-quarter loss and said orders for new homes declined.
Zynga Inc fell 2.2 percent to $13.45 premarket
after the online games maker said shareholders will sell about
43 million shares in a secondary offering.
Nike Inc edged up 0.3 percent to $111.30 premarket
after the sportswear retailer forecast a strong year and said it
was heading into the spring quarter with strong demand and
improving margin trends.
Jobs search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to
selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for
potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said
in an interview. Shares gained 3.6 percent to $9.83 premarket.
Darden Restaurants Inc gained 0.3 percent to $52
premarket posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by
increased sales at its Olive Garden chain.