US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 higher on energy strength

* Housing stocks fall on new home-sales data

* Rise in crude oil lifts energy shares

* Nike forecasts strong year

* Zynga files secondary offering, shares slip

* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq flat

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were higher on Friday, boosted by rising energy shares, though the S&P 500 remained on track to break a five-week streak of gains.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 0.4 percent for the week, but it remains up 11 percent for the year and up more than 25 percent from its October closing low.

While the swiftness of those gains has some investors poised for a decline, many analysts do not see this week as the start of a deeper pullback. Instead, some are looking for a boost next week from quarter-end changes, when fund managers drop poor-performing stocks and chase the better-performing ones.

"Overall, people feel good about stocks, so people want to jump in and buy on dips like we saw yesterday," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, in San Antonio, which manages about $3 billion in assets. "They're afraid of missing the boat so they focus on things that have lagged."

An S&P index of energy shares rose 1.2 percent while the S&P materials index added 1 percent.

Another catalyst for Friday's rebound in basic resources stocks was earnings from the world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, which included a surge in profits and an increase in production.

Crude oil futures prices rose 1.6 percent on estimates that Iranian oil exports fell significantly this month. Chevron Corp rose 1.2 percent to $106.65.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.76 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,088.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,397.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.53 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,063.85.

U.S. new home sales fell 1.6 percent in February from January, Commerce Department data showed, although a climb in prices kept optimism intact that the industry may have hit its bottom.

KB Home tumbled 8.7 percent to $10.26 after the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder posted a wider first-quarter loss and said orders for new homes declined.

Beazer Homes USA Inc lost 5.1 percent to $3.36. The PHLX housing sector index dipped 1.2 percent.

Online games maker Zynga Inc fell 4 percent to $13.21 after it said shareholders will sell about 43 million shares in a secondary offering.

Job search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers soon, its chief executive said in an interview. Monster's stock jumped 8.4 percent to $10.29.

Nike Inc posted higher quarterly profit late Thursday as the sportswear retailer headed into the spring season with strong demand. But Nike's stock, which had climbed earlier to a session high at $111.50, reversed gears and fell 3.4 percent to $107.25 at midday.

Darden Restaurants Inc lost 2.1 percent to $50.76 after it posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by increased sales at its Olive Garden chain.