US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 higher on energy strength

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks were higher on
Friday, boosted by rising energy shares, though the S&P 500
remained on track to break a five-week streak of gains.
The benchmark S&P 500 is down 0.4 percent for the week, but
it remains up 11 percent for the year and up more than 25
percent from its October closing low.
While the swiftness of those gains has some investors poised
for a decline, many analysts do not see this week as the start
of a deeper pullback. Instead, some are looking for a boost next
week from quarter-end changes, when fund managers drop
poor-performing stocks and chase the better-performing ones.
"Overall, people feel good about stocks, so people want to
jump in and buy on dips like we saw yesterday," said Michael
Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, in San
Antonio, which manages about $3 billion in assets. "They're
afraid of missing the boat so they focus on things that have
lagged."
An S&P index of energy shares rose 1.2 percent while
the S&P materials index added 1 percent.
Another catalyst for Friday's rebound in basic resources
stocks was earnings from the world's top copper producer,
Chile's Codelco, which included a surge in profits and an
increase in production.
Crude oil futures prices rose 1.6 percent on estimates that
Iranian oil exports fell significantly this month. Chevron Corp
rose 1.2 percent to $106.65.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.76 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 13,088.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,397.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.53 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,063.85.
U.S. new home sales fell 1.6 percent in February from
January, Commerce Department data showed, although a climb in
prices kept optimism intact that the industry may have hit its
bottom.
KB Home tumbled 8.7 percent to $10.26 after the
fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder posted a wider first-quarter loss
and said orders for new homes declined.
Beazer Homes USA Inc lost 5.1 percent to $3.36. The
PHLX housing sector index dipped 1.2 percent.
Online games maker Zynga Inc fell 4 percent to
$13.21 after it said shareholders will sell about 43 million
shares in a secondary offering.
Job search website Monster Worldwide Inc is open to
selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for
potential buyers soon, its chief executive said in an interview.
Monster's stock jumped 8.4 percent to $10.29.
Nike Inc posted higher quarterly profit late
Thursday as the sportswear retailer headed into the spring
season with strong demand. But Nike's stock, which had climbed
earlier to a session high at $111.50, reversed gears and fell
3.4 percent to $107.25 at midday.
Darden Restaurants Inc lost 2.1 percent to $50.76
after it posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by
increased sales at its Olive Garden chain.