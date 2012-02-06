US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower after string of gains

* Stocks stall after 5-week rally, Europe still in view
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. stocks closed
slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about
Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing
optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.
The S&P has risen about 7 percent so far this year, helped
by a slew of better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which was
capped by Friday's solid jobs report.
The magnitude and swiftness of the gains, however, has kept
some investors on the sidelines. The S&P is at levels not seen
since July, and the ongoing worries about Europe and corporate
results have some wondering if the market has more room to
rally.
Through Monday morning, of the 290 companies in the S&P 500
that had reported results so far for the quarter, 60 percent
posted profits that topped expectations, tracking below recent
quarters at this point of the earnings season.
"Companies aren't surprising on the upside like they have in
previous quarters, which could mean slow going for stocks for a
while," said Tommy Huie, president and chief investment officer
at BMO Asset Management in Milwaukee. "That said, I can see us
near 1,400 on the S&P by summer if we get decent news out of
Europe."
Another deadline lapsed in Athens as political leaders
failed to respond to bailout terms from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund. Greece needs the funds by March in
order to meet big debt repayments and avoid a messy default.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10
points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,901.99.
"It's not surprising for the market to catch its breath
after the very strong start to the year that we've seen,
especially as there are still a lot of concerns about what will
happen in Europe," said Bernie Schoenfeld, senior investment
strategist at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"We're treading water in a fairly calm market at this point,
but some retracement wouldn't be surprising."
Hasbro Inc rose 2.2 percent to $36.66 after the
toymaker reported a fourth-quarter profit just above analysts'
lowered expectations.
Humana Inc posted a big rise in fourth-quarter
profit, but revenues came in below the Wall Street view, sending
shares down 5.4 percent to $85.21. The Morgan Stanley healthcare
payor index lost 1.4 percent.
Technical analysts at Instinet in New York said a host of
metrics, such as an upturn in the S&P 500's moving averages and
a strong move up in January, boded well for equity prices in the
medium term.
"The persistency of both price appreciation and breadth
since the beginning of the year suggests the next pullback will
be a precursor to another attack on the 2011 highs in the S&P
500 near 1,370," the firm wrote in a note.
Fidelity National Financial Inc agreed to buy casual
dining chain O'Charley's Inc for $9.85 a share, valuing
the company at $221 million. The title insurer already owned a
9.5 percent stake. Shares of O'Charley's surged 41.8 percent to
$9.81.
Semiconductor stocks lost ground, dragged down by Micron
Technology Inc, whose chief executive died on Friday in
the crash of a small plane he was piloting. Micron shares fell
2.8 percent to $7.73 while the PHLX semiconductor index
dropped 1.4 percent.
About 57 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed in negative territory, while on the Nasdaq,
three stocks fell for every two that rose.
Volume was light, with about 5.82 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.