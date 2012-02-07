CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures lower with eyes on Greece

* Greece negotiations continue

* Earnings due from Coca-Cola, Disney

* Futures off: Dow 6 pts, S&P 5.6 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, indicating equities may fall for a second straight session, as talks to secure a new bailout for Greece and avoid an unruly default had yet to bear fruit.

* Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos negotiated through most of the night with lenders from the European Union and International Monetary Fund over more fiscal reforms as trade unions staged a national strike against more cuts.

* European shares fell after disappointing results from investment bank UBS AG and engineering firm Alfa Laval AB and on Greece worries. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent.

* S&P 500 futures fell 5.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 5.75 points.

* As earnings season winds down, investors awaited results from a companies including Coca Cola Co, Lincoln National Corp and Walt Disney Co.

* Meanwhile, Coca-Cola aims to double net revenue to more than $200 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, a top executive of the soft drinks maker said Tuesday.

* Emerson Electric Co reported lower quarterly sales and earnings early Tuesday as last year's floods in Thailands disrupted supply chains and weak European economies hurt demand. But the industrial conglomerate expects most of its pressures to be temporary.

* According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of the 290 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this point of the reporting season.

* UBS predicted more weakness in investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit from the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the global economy.

* ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the first half after a weak end to last year, with a clear pick-up in North America but continued concerns about Europe. The world's largest steelmaker, which makes about 7 percent of global steel, said shipments would return to levels seen at the start of last year and mining output would continue to grow.

* Toyota Motor Co raised its full-year profit forecast more than a third, though the outlook was still some way below market expectations.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to testify before the Senate Budget Committee in Washington, D.C. at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.