US STOCKS-Futures climb as Greece deal approved

* Greece austerity measures pass, banks rise
* More than 50 S&P 500 companies release results this week
* Futures up: Dow 83 pts, S&P 9.6 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stock index futures
rose on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 would rebound
from its biggest loss of the year, as Greece's parliament
approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest
international bailout package.
The European banking shares index gained 1.1
percent, led by a 10.1 percent jump in the National Bank of
Greece SA, on acceptance of the deal, which had
sparked widespread rioting in Athens. The euro gained
gained 0.4 percent against the dollar.
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.1 percent to $8.24 in
New York premarket trade and Citigroup Inc advanced 2
percent to $33.59.
"The parliament approved the austerity package, and green
lights are flashing because of that, and it's a step in the
right direction in terms of Greece getting the second tranche of
this money," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"But the uproar, the social unrest, is something that is
probably going to limit gains today."
Even with parliamentary approval, the Greek government
remained under pressure to convince a skeptical euro zone that
it would stick to the terms of a multi-billion-euro rescue
package.
S&P 500 futures rose 9.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 83
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 16.5 points.
Shares in Asia also moved higher on the Greek agreement.
Apple Inc raised the stakes in an intensifying
global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by
targeting Samsung's latest model using Google Inc.'s
fast growing Android software, a move that may affect other
Android phone makers. Apple shares were up 1.1 percent to
$499 in premarket trade.
Prudential Financial Inc, the No. 2 U.S. life
insurer, hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on its
possible bid for ING Groep NV's Asian insurance
operations, South Korean media reported, in what is potentially
Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever.
Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp is
reviewing the possibility of selling its flow and compressor
businesses that could fetch a combined $3.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
Google is expected to win approval from European regulators,
as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according
to people familiar with the matter.
As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51 companies
in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of the 352
companies in the benchmark index that have released results, 63
percent have beat analyst expectations.
President Barack Obama is scheduled to submit to the U.S.
Congress his fiscal 2013 budget proposal, which attempts to
chart a fiscal path for the next 10 years.