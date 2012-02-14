CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures higher after upbeat German data

* German ZEW index leaps to highest since April 2011
* Moody's cuts France, UK, Austria outlooks to negative
* January U.S. retail sales data on tap
* Futures up: S&P 2.1 pts, Dow 19 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures
edged up Tuesday after upbeat data from Germany offset ratings
agency Moody's downgrade of six euro zone countries.
* Late Monday Moody's put the United Kingdom's Aaa rating in
jeopardy for the first time and warned it may cut France and
Austria as well, while downgrading six euro-zone nations
including Spain and Italy.
* But data from Germany suggested that Europe's bulwark
economy is picking up pace again. The Mannheim-based ZEW
economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment jumped
to 5.4 from minus 21.6 in January, well above the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to minus
12.0.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 19
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.75 points.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases January retail sales
at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Economists expect a 0.7 percent
month-over-month rise compared with a 0.1 percent rise in
December. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5
percent versus a 0.2 percent drop in December.
* The Labor Department releases import and export prices for
January at 8:30 a.m. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
0.2 percent month-on-month rise in both imports and exports. In
the prior month, import prices dropped 0.1 percent and export
prices fell 0.5 percent.
* The Commerce Department also issues December Business
Inventories for December at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists
expect a monthly rise of 0.5 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise
in the prior month
* Boeing Co said it has signed its largest ever
commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal
worth $22.4 billion.
* President Barack Obama and Chinese Vice President Xi
Jinping will hold talks on Tuesday that could help boost the
international stature of Beijing's leader-in-waiting while
testing Obama's ability to balance thorny U.S.-China diplomacy
with election-year pressures.
* Apple Inc plans to announce a fourth-generation
(4G) version of its iPad in the first week of March, a Wall
Street Journal report said, citing a person briefed on the
matter.
* U.S. and European regulators approved Google Inc's
$12.5-billion-purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc and said they would keep a sharp eye on the web
search giant to ensure patents critical to the
telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.
* Texas Instruments Inc hired Advanced Technology
Resource Group to advise on its sale of factories in Japan and
the United States, ATREG said.
* MetLife Inc, the largest life insurance company in
the United States, reports quarterly results, and the market is
expecting profits to rise to $1.24 per share from $1.14 per
share.
* Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in
persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy
even after its parliament approved savage extra budget cuts,
provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near
seven-month highs.
* As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51
companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this
week. According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the
357 companies in the benchmark index that have released results,
64 percent have beaten analyst expectations.