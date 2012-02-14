US STOCKS-Futures flat after euro-zone downgrades

* German ZEW index leaps to highest since April 2011
* Moody's cuts France, UK, Austria outlooks to negative
* January U.S. retail sales data on tap
* Futures: S&P flat, Dow down 2 pts, Nasdaq up 0.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures
were little changed Tuesday as upbeat data from Germany offset
Moody's ratings downgrade of six euro-zone countries and
investors remained concerned about the financial health of the
region.
Late Monday Moody's put the United Kingdom's Aaa rating in
jeopardy for the first time and warned it may cut France and
Austria as well. Moody's also downgraded six euro-zone nations,
including Spain and Italy.
But data from Germany suggested that Europe's bulwark
economy is picking up pace again. The Mannheim-based ZEW
economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment jumped
to 5.4 from minus 21.6 in January, well above the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to minus
12.0.
"Moody's credit moves on European sovereigns were just
playing catch up," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2
points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 point.
Pressuring the financial sector, Citigroup downgraded Bank
of America Corp to "neutral" from "buy," saying earnings
headwinds would continue at the company even as capital concerns
subside. Bank of America shares were down 1 percent at $8.17 in
premarket trade.
The U.S. Commerce Department releases January retail sales
at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Economists expect a 0.7 percent
month-over-month rise compared with a 0.1 percent rise in
December. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5
percent versus a 0.2 percent drop in December.
The Commerce Department also issues December Business
Inventories for December at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists
expect a monthly rise of 0.5 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise
in the prior month.
The Labor Department releases import and export prices for
January at 8:30 a.m. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
0.2 percent month-on-month rise in both imports and exports. In
the prior month, import prices dropped 0.1 percent and export
prices fell 0.5 percent.
Avon Products Inc shares fell 3 percent to $17.09 in
premarket trade after results.
Boeing Co said it has signed its largest ever
commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal
worth $22.4 billion.
Apple Inc plans to announce a fourth-generation
(4G) version of its iPad in the first week of March, a Wall
Street Journal report said, citing a person briefed on the
matter.
U.S. and European regulators approved Google Inc's
$12.5-billion-purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
and said they would keep a sharp eye on the web search giant to
ensure patents critical to the telecommunications industry would
be licensed at fair prices.
Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading
the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after
its parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a
night of looting and burning in central Athens.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near
seven-month highs.