US STOCKS-Wall St dips as traders cash in year's winners

* Financial, basic materials companies decline
* Retail sales rise less than expected in January
* Financials pressured ahead of meeting to discuss Greece
* Indexes down: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Stocks of financial and
basic materials companies led Wall Street lower on
Tuesday after rallies by those groups this year, while the
retail sector hit a record even as U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected last month.
The weaker-than-expected gain in January retail sales was
due in part to discounting in auto sales, but a rebound in an
underlying measure of sales underscored the U.S. economic
recovery's strength.
The S&P retail index edged up 0.2 percent to its
highest on record.
Bank shares fell before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday to decide on a 130 billion
euros bailout for Greece to avert a chaotic default.
"Greece is still very unsettled, and it makes perfect sense
people are taking money out of financials," said Ken Polcari,
managing director at ICAP Equities in New York, citing
nervousness about the outcome of Wednesday's meeting.
On Monday, the S&P 500 rose near a seven-month high and was
up more than 25 percent from a low in early October. The
benchmark index has encountered strong resistance in the
1,355-1,360 area.
"The market is not falling apart. People are just taking
some money off the table," Polcari said.
Financials led declines on the S&P 500 with a 1.2
percent drop but are up 11 percent this year. Bank of America
shares fell 2.5 percent to $8.04 but have risen nearly
45 percent this year.
Basic materials shares, up almost 10 percent so far
in 2012, were down 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.49 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 12,842.55. The S&P 500 Index lost
5.05 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,346.72. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.28 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,918.11.
Micron Technology shares rose 5.9 percent to $8.31
after positive comments from analysts at JPMorgan and
Oppenheimer. The stock is up 32 percent this year.
Moody's Investors Service put Britain's Aaa credit rating in
jeopardy for the first time late on Monday. The agency also cut
its outlook on the top-tier ratings of France and Austria and
downgraded the ratings of six euro-zone nations, including Spain
and Italy.
Data from Germany suggested Europe's bulwark economy is
picking up its pace. The ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll
of economic sentiment jumped to 5.4 from minus 21.6 in January,
well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Apple plans to announce a new version of its iPad
in the first week of March, a Wall Street Journal report said,
citing a person briefed on the matter. Apple
shares rose slightly to $503.33 after closing above $500 for the
first time on Monday.