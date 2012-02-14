US STOCKS-Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece

* Financial, basic materials shares decline after sharp
gains
* Market bumping up against 1,350-1,360 range
* Financials pressured ahead of meeting to discuss Greece
* Indexes: Dow, Nasdaq flat, S&P off 0.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stocks erased losses
to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek
government source said the conservative party leader was
expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's
international lenders.
A sign of Greece's commitment to the tough austerity
measures demanded by euro zone leaders was a catalyst for buyers
to jump into the stock market late in the session.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to hold a telephone
conference call on Wednesday about a 130 billion euros bailout
to avert a chaotic Greek default.
Late-day moves by stocks are often exacerbated by dealers
who are hedging positions.
"There has just been no volume for the last week or so, so
you are kind of able to push stocks around a little bit more,"
said Sam Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York in
New York.
Bank shares, which have been the most affected by
developments out of Greece, cut some of their losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.24 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,350.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.44 points, or 0.02
percent, to 2,931.83.
Materials and financials were the worst performing sectors
after rising more than 10 percent for the year.
The benchmark index has encountered strong resistance in the
1,355-1,360 area.
"If we don't take out 1,360 on the S&P, the more times we
try to take it out and don't, it tells you that we keep making
lower highs, which increases the probability that you have your
3, 5, 7 percent selloff," said Ginzburg.
The S&P materials index lost 1.3 percent as
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold fell 3.8 percent to
$42.96 and the S&P financial index slipped 1.1 percent
with Citigroup off 2.4 percent to $32.08.
Volume was light with about 6.78 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, shy of the
daily average of 6.96 billion.
Economic data showed a weaker-than-expected gain in January
retail sales, which was due in part to discounting in auto
sales, but a rebound in an underlying measure of sales pointed
to an improving economy.
The S&P retail index gained 0.3 percent after hitting
an intraday high of 570.33, the highest level on record for the
index.
Auto supplier BorgWarner Inc added 0.7 percent to
$79.41 after posting a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall
Street expectations on a 16 percent sales increase.
Accoring to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of
the 361 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted results, 63
percent have topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters
through this stage in earnings season.
Micron Technology shares rose 6.2 percent to $8.34
after positive comments from analysts at JPMorgan and
Oppenheimer. The stock is up 32.6 percent this year.
Moody's Investors Service put Britain's Aaa credit rating in
jeopardy for the first time late on Monday. The agency also cut
its outlook on the top-tier ratings of France and Austria and
downgraded the ratings of six euro-zone nations, including Spain
and Italy.
Data from Germany suggested Europe's bulwark economy is
picking up its pace. The ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll
of economic sentiment jumped to 5.4 from minus 21.6 in January,
well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Apple plans to announce a new version of its iPad
in the first week of March, a Wall Street Journal report said,
citing a person briefed on the matter. Apple
shares rose 1.4 percent to $509.46 after closing above $500 for
the first time on Monday.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,888 to 1,088, while on the Nasdaq, decliners beat advancers
1,557 to 958.