US STOCKS-Futures up on China comments, euro zone data

By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. stock index futures
rose on Wednesday, buoyed by comments from China's
central bank chief that the country would keep investing in euro
zone debt and better-than-expected data from Germany and France.
Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan reiterated previous
comments from Premier Wen Jiabao that China was ready to play a
bigger role in solving Europe's debt problems, and said China
remains confident in the euro, lifting sentiment for stocks.
"While this is good to hear, the comments are no different
than what we heard from Premier Wen yesterday morning eastern
time" on the same issue, said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist
at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Rehashing the same positive story with a slightly different
spin and believing its new positive news is common when the path
of least resistance is higher in markets," he said.
The cancellation of Wednesday's meeting of euro zone finance
ministers unnerved some investors worried about a disruption to
a Greek bailout deal, but a Greek conservative party leader was
expected to sign a commitment to the strict austerity measures.
Financial stocks will be in focus after European bank shares
rallied, boosted by BNP Paribas' forecast-beating
results.
Germany's gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter, topping forecasts, data showed, while
France's economy grew more than expected as corporate investment
picked up and domestic consumption remain solid.
S&P 500 futures were up 4.6 points and above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 30
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 9.25 points.
In U.S. economic data, the New York Federal Reserve releases
its Empire State manufacturing survey for February at 8:30 a.m.
EST (1330 GMT). Economists expect a reading of 15.00, compared
with 13.48 in January.
The Federal Reserve releases January industrial production
and capacity utilization data at 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT).
Economists expect a 0.7 percent rise in production and a reading
of 78.6 percent for capacity utilization. In December,
production rose 0.4 percent and capacity utilization was 78.1
percent.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
February housing market index is due at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Economists look for a reading of 26 versus 25 in January.
A Goldman Sachs technology analyst is under
investigation by federal authorities for leaking inside
information to hedge funds, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing sources.
Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba Group
over a $17 billion tax-free asset swap hit an impasse, according
to sources.
Illumina Inc shareholders sued the company,
alleging a poison pill plan to thwart a takeover by Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding Ltd was based on bad advice
from Goldman Sachs.
Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday.