RPT-US STOCKS-S&P reaches 7-month high before hitting wall

By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The S&P 500 index hit a
fresh 7-month high before giving up some gains on
Wednesday after mixed data on the U.S. economy and news of a
possible delay in Greece's bailout.
The S&P hit a peak of 1,354.72 shortly after the open but
quickly retreated. With the index posting gains every week this
year except for a 0.2 percent decline last week, many market
participants were convinced stocks are overbought.
"The percentage of S&P 1500 stocks trading above their
200-day moving average has risen from 8 percent to 79 percent
during the market's advance from its October 2011 low," said Ari
Wald, equity strategy researcher at BBH.
"Given the market's internal strength, an orderly pullback
in the coming months is likely to create a tactical buying
opportunity."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.51
points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,838.77. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.42 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,351.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.86 points, or 0.54
percent, at 2,947.69.
Early gains were dented after European Union sources said
finance officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even
all of a second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a
disorderly default. That rekindled fears about the region's debt
crisis.
Stocks were boosted earlier after a gauge of factory
activity in New York state rose to its highest level in more
than 1-1/2 years in February and after China's chief central
banker reiterated the country will keep investing in euro zone
debt.
A separate report showed U.S. industrial production was
unexpectedly flat in January, but a second straight month of
gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the
economy.
Decliners on the Dow, which underperformed the broader
market, included industrial and material stocks like Caterpillar
Inc and Alcoa Inc.
"I don't think anybody is looking at these numbers (like
industrial production) as robust, but there is a continual tone
that things are getting better," said Mark Lehmann, director of
equities at JMP Securities in San Francisco.
Financial stocks were among the top gainers, with the S&P
financial sector up 0.7 percent, following European
banks that were boosted after BNP Paribas' posted
forecast-beating results.
Housing stocks got a lift after data showed U.S. homebuilder
sentiment rose in February to the highest level in more than
four years. The PHLX housing index rose 0.4 percent.