US STOCKS-Market declines after hitting technical wall

* Apple sheds 3 percent gain, trading volume soars
* Gauge of NY manufacturing growth highest in 1-1/2 years
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. stocks gave up gains
on Wednesday as the S&P 500 hit a technical barrier
near a nine-month high and Apple shares erased a 3 percent
advance.
Apple Inc shares turned negative, weighing on the
Nasdaq and reversing the overall market's advance. Doreen
Mogavero, chief executive of trading firm Mogavero, Lee & Co,
said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange investors
were concerned about a report that Apple had asked Amazon to
halt sales of its iPad in China.
Apple was not immediately available for comment, and an
Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.
Volume on the iPhone maker's shares was more than twice its
average in the last 10 days. Shares were last down 0.4 percent
at $507.35 after climbing as high as $526.29.
Industrial stocks led declines on the S&P 500, with Deere &
Co down 3.6 percent at $85.85 after investors expected
the farm equipment company to give a stronger full-year
forecast.
U.S. manufacturing output rose solidly in January and a
gauge of factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year
high in February, adding to a run of fairly upbeat data, even
though overall industrial production was flat last month.
The S&P hit a peak of 1,355.87, just shy of its July 2010
high. A break above that level would take the benchmark to its
strongest since at least May of last year.
"Right now we're bouncing off 1,355. It's probably a little
consolidation what we're having right now," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
at Charles Schwab.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 105.58
points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,772.70. The S&P 500 Index
fell 6.32 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,344.18. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 8.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to
2,923.79.
Decliners on the Dow, which underperformed the broader
market, included industrial and material stocks like Caterpillar
Inc, down 0.7 percent at $113.66.
Earlier the Dow industrials were trading near a 3 1/2 high
and the Nasdaq was at a more than 11-year high.
Also weighing on the market, European Union sources said
finance officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even
all of a second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a
disorderly default. That rekindled fears about the region's debt
crisis.
A debt-laden Chinese technology firm seeking to ban all iPad
shipments in and out of the country has been told that China's
customs authorities are unlikely to intervene in the trademark
battle.