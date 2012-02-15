US STOCKS-Apple falls, and Wall Street follows

* Apple sheds 3 percent gain, trading volume soars
* Gauge of NY manufacturing growth highest in 1-1/2 years
* Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. stocks fell
on Wednesday for the third session in four, with
market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of
Apple, the largest company in the world.
The S&P 500 appeared set for a strong move off a nine-month
high as Apple Inc shares gained 3 percent in early
trading, helped by Tuesday's disclosures that prominent
hedge-fund managers had been buying the stock.
But Apple, the largest company by market capitalization,
turned negative around midday and closed down 2.3 percent to
$497.67, quickly reversing the Nasdaq index's advance. The stock
had climbed as high as $526.29 during the session.
The fortunes of both S&P and Nasdaq have been closely
tethered to Apple of late, with the benchmark S&P index and
Nasdaq a near-perfect correlation over the last 50 days, showing
they are moving almost in lockstep.
Doreen Mogavero, chief executive of trading firm Mogavero,
Lee & Co, said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
investors were concerned about a report that Apple had asked
online retailer Amazon to halt sales of its iPad in
China.
A Chinese technology firm is trying to ban shipments of
Apple's iPad tablet in and out of the country in a legal battle
over the iPad name.
An Apple spokeswoman said Amazon is not an authorized
reseller of iPads in China or the United States.
Volume on the iPhone maker's shares surged to 50
million shares, an increase of over 400 percent when
compared with its 30-day average.
"This morning, in a bout of panic buying, Apple was up
another 17 points, dragging a reluctant market along with it,"
said Larry McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp. in
Morristown, New Jersey, in a report. The sharp decline "broke
the market, and for the first time in quite a while, an early
rally has degenerated into afternoon selling."
The S&P hit a peak of 1,355.87, just shy of its July 2011
high. A break above that level would take the benchmark to its
strongest since at least May of last year.
"You are looking at good old exhaustion inside of the
market," said Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone & Co
in New York. "From a technical standpoint, we had strong
resistance at 1350, 1355 in the market, and there was no real
appetite to get through it."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.33
points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,780.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 7.27 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,343.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 16.00 points, or 0.55
percent, to 2,915.83.
Industrial stocks led declines on the S&P 500, with Deere &
Co off 5.4 percent at $84.28 after investors expected the
farm equipment company to give a stronger full-year forecast.
U.S. manufacturing output rose solidly in January and a
gauge of factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year
high in February, adding to a run of fairly upbeat data, even
though overall industrial production was flat last month.
Decliners on the Dow, which underperformed the broader
market, included industrial and material stocks like Caterpillar
Inc, down 1.7 percent at $112.53.
Earlier the Dow industrials were trading near a 3 1/2 high
and the Nasdaq was at a more than 11-year high.
Also weighing on the market, European Union sources said
finance officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even
all of a second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a
disorderly default. That rekindled fears about the region's debt
crisis.