US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Greece but gains small

* U.S. consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in January
* Optimism over Greek bailout supports investor sentiment
* Futures: S&P up 2.8 pts, Dow up 36 pts, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Wall Street stocks were
set to open slightly higher Friday on optimism about Greece's
bailout, but gains could be small as investors appeared ready to
take a breather after the S&P 500 posted its best daily gain in
two weeks.
Investor sentiment improved after euro-zone officials said
the finishing touches were being put on the bailout package,
which would include a debt-swap deal that cuts the value of
bonds held by financial firms by about 70 percent.
But the market was likely to show signs of fatigue after the
S&P rose to a 9-month high on Thursday, pushing above technical
resistance level toward 1360.
Data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in
January, the most in four months, highlighting concerns of
growing energy costs, but market reaction was muted.
"What this does is alleviate any argument inviting (more
quantitative easing)," said Todd Schoenberger, managing director
at Landcolt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware. "But all eyes are
on Greece so this shouldn't have an impact on trading."
S&P 500 futures rose 2.8 points and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 36
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.
President Barack Obama will stay focused on China on Friday
with an announcement of streamlined financing for U.S. exporters
that compete against foreign firms that are afforded "unfair
advantages," White House officials said.
Apple Inc's share of China's booming smartphone
market slipped for a second straight quarter in October-December
as it lost ground to cheaper local brands and as some shoppers
held off until after the iPhone 4S launch last month.
Diversified U.S. conglomerate 3M Co is topping up
staff pension plans with $800 million to $1 billion cash in 2012
as falling discount rates inflate its long-term liabilities,
becoming the latest American company to inject cash into under
funded retirement plans.
Applied Materials Inc shares were 6.3 percent
higher in premarket trades a day after the release of their
first-quarter results.
U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc fell 1.4 percent
following its results late on Thursday.