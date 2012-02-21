US STOCKS-Wall St turns lower after Dow crosses 13,000

* Dow tops 13,000 for first time since May 2008

* Oil prices hit 9-month high, prompting selling

* Wal-Mart falls as profit misses estimates

* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday as shares pulled back after the Dow breached 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, the latest big move in stocks' recent rally.

Greece's securing a bailout to avoid a disorderly default initially supported stocks, but investors said the news had been priced in to the market.

Climbing oil prices gave investors a reason to sell. U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.5 percent to a nine-month high of $105.84 a barrel on Iran supply worries.

Signs of improvement in the economy and stabilization of Europe's debt crisis have driven the Dow more than 20 percent higher since late last year, while the S&P has climbed more than 8 percent so far this year.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue for Greece to avert an imminent chaotic default after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private bondholders to take bigger losses.

The Dow was trading at 12,938 after briefly trading above 13,000.

"We're running into some minor selling pressure given the extent of the rally we've seen," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon, despite the upbeat news on Greece.

Even with the bailout, Greece faces a long road to economic recovery. European Union officials said the Greek economy will only return to growth in 2014 after a recession that will shrink output by 17 percent.

Results from retailers were mixed. Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares were the top drag on the Dow, falling 4.2 percent to $59.81, after its quarterly profit came in short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.62 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,938.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.97 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,359.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.24 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,936.54.

Home Depot Inc shares were up 0.3 percent at $46.86 after the home improvement chain's quarterly profit beat estimates.

