US STOCKS-Futures slip after European data; Dell falls

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap
a three-day winning streak after weaker-than-expected euro zone
economic data and ahead of a report on the U.S. housing market.
European shares fell for a second straight session as
recession concerns increased after data showed the euro zone's
service sector unexpectedly shrank and amid residual worries
about Greece despite its success in getting a bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.7 percent and the euro edged down 0.1 percent.
But even with the weak European data, market sentiment
remained positive in a market that has seen the benchmark S&P
index rise 8.3 percent for the year on improving U.S. data and
hopes the euro zone debt crisis could be held in check.
"We still have a slowing economy in Europe. It's just a
function of how long their shallow recession lasts, but we will
take a shallow recession over what the alternative was going to
be, if not for the Greek deal and the ECB's intervention," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
Investors will look to the National Association of Realtors'
January existing home sales at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 4.65 million annualized
unit total versus 4.61 million in December.
"From the beginning of the financial crisis, to a person,
everybody you spoke to said this thing turns around when housing
bottoms out. If we start to get that type of data, which we are
starting to get, we are going to certainly see a market that can
continue its upward trend here," said Hogan.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 1
point, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 3 points.
Dell Inc slumped 7.2 percent to $16.90 in premarket
trading after the world's No. 3 personal computer maker forecast
revenue below expectations late Tuesday.
Toll Brothers Inc dropped 5.1 percent to $22.50
after the luxury homebuilder swung to a quarterly loss as fewer
deliveries and more contract cancellations hurt revenue.
Garmin Ltd jumped 9.6 percent to $49 after
reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue
from its personal navigation devices rose and demand for its
outdoor and fitness products jumped.
Fellow computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co is set to
report earnings later Wednesday. The market expects a profit of
87 cents per share, down from $1.36 one year ago.
Other companies due to announce results later in the day
include Express Scripts Inc, TJX Cos Inc and
Analog Devices Inc.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 418 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
64 percent have topped analysts' expectations.
Wells Fargo & Co is buying an energy lending
business from BNP Paribas SA in the U.S. bank's latest
acquisition from a European bank seeking to shrink its balance
sheet.
Asian shares eked out modest gains on doubts about Greece
and concerns grew about rising oil prices.
On Tuesday the Dow Jones industrial average finished
up 15.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69 after briefly
breaking 13,000 for the first time since May 2008. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index ended up 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent,
at 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.21
points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57.