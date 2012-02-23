US STOCKS - Futures little changed with claims on tap

* Initial jobless claims on tap
* German business sentiment tops expectations
* Hewlett-Packard shares off after forecast
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.1 pt, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures
were little changed on Thursday ahead of data on the
U.S. labor market as initial enthusiasm over solid German data
waned.
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower Wednesday after signs of weak
European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession
overseas, keeping the benchmark S&P 500 index from piercing the
1,360 level, a 10-month high seen as a key resistance point.
* While a convincing break above 1,360 could trigger more
gains, the likelihood of a pullback increased with each failed
attempt.
* Investors will look to U.S. weekly jobless claims data for
further confirmation of an improving labor market and economic
recovery. Economists forecast a total of 354,000 new filings,
compared with 348,000 in the prior week. The report is due at
8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
* German business sentiment rose to its strongest level in
seven months in February, boosting hopes Europe's largest
economy will sidestep recession, even as euro zone peers took
steps to fight off the sovereign debt crisis.
* But initial optimism faded, and European stocks turned
negative after a European Union official said the economy was
heading into its second recession in three years and the wider
EU would stagnate. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
15 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.5 points.
* Hewlett-Packard Co lost 1.3 percent to $28.56 in
premarket trading a day after the world's No. 1 computer maker
forecast second-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.
* Kohl's Corp said early Thursday it expects its
sales to rise again this fiscal year, but gave a profit forecast
that missed analysts' forecasts.
* Hormel Foods Corp also reported quarterly results
early Thursday.
* Other companies expected to post earnings Thursday include
Salesforce.com Inc, Gap Inc and Target Corp
.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday
morning, of the 424 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 64 percent topped analysts' expectations.
* Potash Corp , the world's largest
fertilizer producer, extended temporary shutdowns at two of its
largest potash mines to reduce inventories.
* Asian shares fell on concerns about global growth, driven
by higher oil prices and discouraging European economic data.