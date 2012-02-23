US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of jobless claims data

* Initial jobless claims on tap
* Target rises after earnings
* Hewlett-Packard off after forecast
* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 0.8 pt, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures
were little changed on Thursday ahead of a report on
the U.S. labor market as initial enthusiasm over solid German
data waned.
Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday after
signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns
about a recession overseas, keeping the benchmark S&P 500 index
from piercing the 1,360 level, a 10-month high seen as a key
resistance point.
While a convincing break above 1,360 could trigger more
gains, the likelihood of a pullback increases with each failed
attempt. The S&P has risen more than 20 percent from its October
lows and is up 8 percent for the year.
"The market has had a great rally off the idea that too much
bad news has been discounted and it didn't happen. Now at these
higher levels to continue to rally, the markets are seeking more
positive news that suggests the economy will be OK and hopefully
will grow," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"The assumption of investors is that whatever problems in
Europe will be balanced out by better growth in the U.S. and it
remains to be seen whether that momentum pickup we've seen over
the last few months is sustainable."
Investors will look to U.S. weekly jobless claims data for
further confirmation of an improving labor market and economic
recovery. Economists forecast a total of 354,000 new filings,
compared with 348,000 in the prior week. The report is due at
8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
German business sentiment rose to its strongest level in
seven months in February, boosting hopes Europe's largest
economy will sidestep recession, even as euro zone peers took
steps to fight off the sovereign debt crisis.
But initial optimism faded, and European stocks turned
negative after a European Union official said the economy was
heading into its second recession in three years and the wider
EU would stagnate. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.5 points.
Hewlett-Packard Co lost 2.8 percent to $28.14 in
premarket trading a day after the world's No. 1 computer maker
forecast second-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.
Kohl's Corp slipped 1.3 percent to $51.50 in light
premarket trade after the department store chain said it expects
its sales to rise again this fiscal year, but gave a profit
forecast that missed analysts' estimates.
Fellow retailer Target Corp gained 1 percent to
$53.48 premarket after reporting its quarterly results and
outlook.
Hormel Foods Corp also reported quarterly results
early Thursday.
Other companies expected to post earnings Thursday include
Salesforce.com Inc and Gap Inc.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning,
of the 424 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
64 percent topped analysts' expectations.
Potash Corp , the world's largest fertilizer
producer, extended temporary shutdowns at two of its largest
potash mines to reduce inventories.
Asian shares fell on concerns about global growth, driven by
higher oil prices and discouraging European economic data.