US STOCKS-Wall St gains on jobless claims, HP weighs

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stocks ticked higher
on Thursday after a labor market report indicated the
economy was slowly recovering, but the data wasn't enough for
the S&P 500 to significantly extend recent gains.
The broad index is approaching levels not seen since before
the 2008 financial crisis.
Equities have rallied more than 8 percent so far this year,
and more than 20 percent from lows reached in October. But
investors believe further gains are limited as the S&P flirted
with the 1,360 level, its highest since last May.
The index has been unable to break convincingly above the
level in the past several sessions. While a solid break above
1,360 could trigger more gains, the likelihood of a pullback
increases with each failed attempt.
"Right now there's a question of what other bazookas the
bulls have to keep driving gains, and there doesn't seem to be
many," said Roger Volz, director of cash equities at BGC
Financial in New York.
"In addition, there are big concerns about what impact
rising crude prices could have on the consumer, as well as
recession fears in Europe. That could take us lower."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.65 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 12,981.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,361.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.26 points, or 0.62
percent, at 2,951.43.
In a sign the labor market was improving, new U.S. claims
for unemployment insurance held at the lowest level since the
early days of the 2007-2009 recession.
Data from another key sector of the economy also suggested
improvement.
U.S. home prices rose 0.7 percent in December, the
government said. The Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index
rose 1.7 percent.
Among homebuilders, D.R. Horton Inc added 1.1
percent to $14.09 and Toll Brothers was up 1.3 percent
to $22.77.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.7 percent, extending recent gains
that have taken them up 8.6 percent so far this month. Oil
service shares were modestly higher after gaining 1.7
percent Wednesday.
Hewlett-Packard Co shed 4.8 percent to $27.56 and
was the biggest drag on the Dow. Late Wednesday, the world's No.
1 computer maker posted a sharp decline in earnings and warned
it would take several years to turn around its sprawling
businesses.
Kohl's Corp slid 4.6 percent to $49.77 after the
department store chain issued a 2012 profit that missed
estimates.
Fellow retailer Target Corp gained 1.3 percent to
$53.66 after reporting a higher-than-expected profit.
Sears Holdings Corp jumped 21 percent to $63.03 on
its plan to separate its Sears Hometown and Outlet Businesses
and certain hardware stores.
The S&P retail index rose 0.6 percent.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning,
of the 446 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
63 percent topped analysts' expectations.
Vivus Inc surged 87 percent to $19.74 after the
drugmaker's weight loss pill got a favorable review from a
regulatory advisory panel.