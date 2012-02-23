US STOCKS-Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs

* Jobless claims hold steady in latest week
* S&P edges over 1,360, but traders await convincing break
* Hedging may be preventing a correction
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Wall Street stocks rose
on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market
remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached
highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
In an upbeat note for the economy, new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits held steady last week and were at the
lowest since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession.
Thursday's gains brought the benchmark S&P 500 index near
1,370, considered the upper end of a technical barrier. The
broad index has surged 8.4 percent this year and more than 20
percent from October lows, but many worry the market will soon
run out of steam.
In the past four sessions, the S&P has hovered around 1,360,
closing on Thursday at a 9-month high.
"You have a reluctance to buy knowing we're right up at
former highs," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
But the market has also been reluctant to sell off on bad
news. Some analysts say the main factor preventing a correction
has been the result of a commonly used investor protection.
"The fact that we're not selling off sharply on bad news
could be related to the huge amount of hedging going on," said
Salamone.
One hedging strategy investors use is betting on a sudden
rise in the CBOE volatility index. The VIX, as it is
known, is expected to soar from its current levels if the S&P
500 retreats sharply.
Data show volume in VIX futures rose sharply to more than
100,000 contracts on separate days in the past two weeks. That
volume has not been seen since the United States had its credit
rating downgraded from triple-A in the week of August 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.02 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 12,984.69. The S&P 500 Index rose
5.80 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite
added 23.81 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,956.98.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning,
of the 446 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
63 percent topped analysts' expectations. That falls below the
70 percent average beat in the past four quarters, but slightly
above the average since 1994 of 62 percent.
Sears Holdings shares soared despite reporting a
huge quarterly net loss, after the company reassured investors
about its ability to pay down debt.
The stock of the operator of Sears department stores and the
Kmart chain was up 18.7 percent at $61.80, nearly doubling in
price so far this year but far from last year's high above $94.
Shares of Vivus Inc rose 78 percent as investors
bet its experimental weight-loss drug would be approved by U.S.
regulators.
The Nasdaq biotech index rose 2 percent.
Hewlett-Packard Co tumbled 6.5 percent to $27.05 and
was the biggest drag on the Dow. Late Wednesday, the world's No.
1 computer maker posted a sharp decline in earnings and warned
it would take several years to turn around its sprawling
businesses.