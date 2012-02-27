US STOCKS-Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008

* S&P surpasses 1,370 intraday level
* Dendreon drags biotechs lower
* Housing stocks climb after January sales data
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The benchmark S&P 500
closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending
gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent
rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing
market.
The S&P and the Nasdaq both eked out gains, while the Dow
closed barely lower.
An industry group reported that contracts for home resales
hit a near two-year high in January, lifting the Dow Jones home
construction index 1.50 percent, while the PHLX
housing sector index rose 1.19 percent.
A drop of about 1 percent in the price of oil relieved
concerns that high energy prices could hurt the still-fragile
economic recovery. Brent crude ended at $124.17, down
$1.30.
"Anything above $120 to $130 is clearly the level at which
the global economy is going to have a hard time growing at a
pace that is consistent with a very robust rate of growth," said
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which has about $13
billion in assets.
The S&P 500 has rallied 9 percent since the start of the
year. It rose as high as 1,371.94 on Monday, its highest level
since June 2008 and topping the previous mark of 1,370.58, a key
resistance point, before paring gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.44
points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.85 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or 0.08
percent, at 2,966.16.
Though the S&P 500 retreated from the day's high, it still
marked its highest close since June 2008.
Oil's recent rally has been driven by worries over
disruptions to Middle East supplies due to sanctions against
Iran. Energy companies fell with oil prices. Shares of Exxon
Mobil ended down 0.1 percent at $87.23.
The fourth-quarter earnings period is in the final stretch.
As of Monday, 468 S&P 500 companies had reported results, with
63 percent beating analyst expectations.
On Monday, Lowe's Cos, the world's second-largest
home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
sales, and its shares rose 0.7 percent to $27.34.
Biotech stocks fell after Dendreon Corp said demand
was soft for its high-priced Provenge prostate cancer treatment
as the year began, and it forecast low-single-digit sales growth
in the first quarter.
Dendreon slumped 20.5 percent to $11.81. The NYSEArca
biotech index lost 1.5 percent.
Volume was about 6.3 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, below the daily average of
7 billion.
The number of declining stocks was about even with advancers
on the NYSE, while on the Nasdaq decliners beat advancers by
about 13 to 11.