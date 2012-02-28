US STOCKS-Futures build on 4-yr high ahead of data

* S&P 500 futures hold above 1,370
* Yahoo demands licensing fees from Facebook
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stock index futures
rose in low volume on Tuesday a day after the S&P 500
hit fresh 4-year highs and ahead of economic data and this
week's liquidity injection by the European Central Bank aimed at
supporting the euro zone's ailing banking sector.
* The benchmark S&P 500 edged up to close at its highest
level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third
session on continued hopes the U.S. economic recovery is
accelerating.
* The index closed at 1,367.59 and still faced technical
resistance at 1,370, a pivotal level that if crossed could spur
more buying as money managers chase performance.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.
* Durable goods orders data for January is due at 8:30 a.m.
EST (1330 GMT), with economists expecting a 1 percent drop in
orders after a 3 percent rise in December.
* The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for December is due
at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), and February's consumer confidence
data will be released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
* The region's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.
* Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below
$123, halting a surge that threatened to hurt the global economy
and keeping equity investors on their toes as concerns over
supply from the Middle East remained.
* Yahoo Inc has demanded licensing fees from
Facebook for use of its technology, potentially engulfing social
media in the patent battles and lawsuits raging across much of
the technology sector. Yahoo shares rose 1.2 percent to $15.04
in light premarket trading.