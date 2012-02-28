US STOCKS-S&P futures build on 4-yr high, data eyed

* S&P 500 futures hold above 1,370
* Yahoo demands licensing fees from Facebook
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stock index futures
rose in low volume on Tuesday a day after the S&P 500
hit a fresh 4-year high and ahead of economic data and this
week's liquidity injection by the European Central Bank aimed at
supporting the euro zone's ailing banking sector.
The benchmark S&P 500 edged up to close at its highest level
since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session on
continued hopes the U.S. economic recovery is accelerating.
Europe's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.
"The market is higher on enthusiasm over tomorrow's
injection of liquidity to the banking system in Europe," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The S&P 500 closed at 1,367.59 on Monday and still faced
technical resistance at 1,370. A push above that point could
spur more buying as money managers chase performance.
"It's only a matter of time before the S&P hits 1,375, and
that will accelerate momentum buying," Cardillo said.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 46
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
Durable goods orders data for January is due at 8:30 a.m.
EST (1330 GMT), with economists expecting a 1 percent drop in
orders after a 3 percent rise in December.
The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for December is due at
9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT), and February's consumer confidence data
will be released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Brent crude futures dropped to hover near $123, halting a
surge that threatened to hurt the global economy.
Equity investors were still on their toes on persistent
concerns over supply from the Middle East, but analysts said
economic news will continue to be the driving force supporting
the U.S. equities market as long as it continues to point to
growth.
Yahoo Inc has demanded licensing fees from Facebook
for use of its technology, potentially engulfing social media in
the patent battles and lawsuits raging across much of the
technology sector. Yahoo shares rose 1.3 percent to $15.05 in
light premarket trading.