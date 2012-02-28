US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat after durable goods data

* S&P 500 futures dip below resistance at 1,370
* Durable goods orders fall most in 3 years in Jan
* Futures up: Dow 1 pt, S&P 1.2 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks were set to
open little changed on Tuesday after a report showing
a sharp drop in durable goods orders cut into upbeat sentiment a
day after the S&P 500 closed at its highest since June 2008.
Separate reports showed durable goods orders fell in January
by the most in three years and home prices declined in December,
suggesting the economy may have started the year on a weaker
foot than expected.
"The market is going to put this in the back pocket," said
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham,
New Jersey, referring to the durable goods data.
"The way that this market has been rallying ... (traders)
don't care, and that's the bullish sentiment. It will matter
eventually, but not now."
Investors awaited consumer confidence data after the market
opens, with sentiment underpinned by Wednesday's expected
liquidity injection by the European Central Bank aimed at
supporting the euro zone's ailing banking sector.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 1
point, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
The S&P 500 closed at 1,367.59 on Monday and still faced
technical resistance at 1,370. A push above that point could
spur more buying as money managers chase performance.
Europe's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York, said earlier gains in futures came from
enthusiasm over Wednesday's cash injection.
Brent crude futures dropped to hover near $123, halting a
surge that has threatened to hurt the global economy.
Equity investors were still on their toes on persistent
concerns over supply from the Middle East, but analysts said
economic news will continue to be the driving force behind the
U.S. equities market.