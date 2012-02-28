US STOCKS-Wall St flat as data crimps sentiment

* Durable goods orders fall most in 3 years in Jan
* Major indexes trade little changed
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks were mostly
flat on Tuesday after a report showing a sharp drop
in durable goods orders cut into upbeat sentiment a day after
the S&P 500 closed at its highest since June 2008.
Separate reports showed durable goods orders fell in January
by the most in three years and home prices declined in December,
suggesting the economy may have started the year on a weaker
foot than expected.
"The market is going to put this in the back pocket," said
Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham,
New Jersey, referring to the durable goods data.
"The way that this market has been rallying ... (traders)
don't care, and that's the bullish sentiment. It will matter
eventually, but not now."
Investors awaited consumer confidence data, with sentiment
underpinned by Wednesday's expected liquidity injection by the
European Central Bank aimed at supporting the euro zone's ailing
banking sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.24
points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,979.27. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.18 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,368.77.
The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 8.07 points, or 0.27
percent, at 2,974.23.
The S&P 500 closed at 1,367.59 on Monday and still faced
technical resistance at 1,370. A push above that point could
spur more buying as money managers chase performance.
Europe's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll of money market traders.
Brent crude futures were off and hovered near $123,
halting a surge that has threatened to hurt the global economy.
Equity investors were still on their toes on persistent concerns
over supply from the Middle East, but analysts said economic
news will continue to be the driving force behind the U.S.
equities market.