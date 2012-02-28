US STOCKS-Wall St advances on confidence data; semis, retail climb

* Durable goods orders fall most in 3 years in Jan
* Consumer confidence hits one-year high
* Micron Tech shares up after deal with Intel
* Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P up 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks gained
on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer
confidence data outweighed initial disappointment caused by a
disappointing report on durable goods orders.
Stocks opened the session flat after data showed orders
for long-lasting goods had the biggest fall in three years and
dented optimism about the pace of the domestic recovery.
But stocks managed to gain some traction to the upside
after the Conference Board said consumer confidence in the
world's largest economy jumped to a one-year high in February.
The reading carries weight as consumer spending
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
The S&P retail index gained 1.4 percent.
"They are focusing on the positive and eliminating the
negative reports, which I am very interested in because durable
goods was tough - it was a big miss," said Ken Polcari, managing
director of ICAP Equities in New York.
"So there is a lot going on, but the fact is, those couple
of reports that came out today are clearly conflicted, clearly
mixed. So once again, we are kind of stuck in the middle."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.67 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 13,013.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.75 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,372.34. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 21.14 points, or 0.71
percent, to 2,987.30.
The S&P 500 ticked above 1,370, but some analysts have
cautioned the rally this year has occurred on light
volume, leaving the market susceptible to a pullback .
Still, a close above 1,370 could invite momentum buying as money
managers chase performance.
Daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and
Nasdaq has averaged 6.89 billion shares so far in February. The
average in February 2011 was 7.81 billion.
Technology shares ranked among the best performers, with
Micron Technology Inc up 6.8 percent at $9.14 after Intel
Corp said it will sell its stake in two wafer factories
to Micron and buy chips from the company.
Intel advanced 1.3 percent to $27.23. The PHLX
semiconductor index rose 1.9 percent.
Retailers got a lift from the earnings of Office Depot
Inc, which surged 16.2 percent to $3.51, and AutoZone
Inc, which rose 2.5 percent to $375.13.
With earnings season drawing to a close, 472 of the S&P 500
components have reported results through Tuesday
morning . About 63 percent beat analysts' expectations,
below the average 70 percent beat rate in the last four
quarters, but slightly above the average of 62 percent since
1994.
Europe's banks were expected to take in another half
trillion euros in cheap three-year loans offered by the ECB on
Wednesday in a bid to inject liquidity into the fragile banking
system.
Oil fell for a second straight session , with
Brent crude futures off 1 percent at $122.85 and U.S.
crude down 0.3 percent at $108.22 , halting a surge that has
threatened to hurt the global economy. Equity investors
remained wary over over persistent supply worries from the
Middle East, but improving economic news has played continue to
play a key role in driving the U.S. equities market.