US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher on data, lower oil; tech leads

* Durable goods orders fall most in 3 years in Jan
* Consumer confidence hits one-year high
* Micron Tech shares up after deal with Intel
* Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P up 0.3 pct; Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks rose
modestly on Tuesday as U.S. consumer
confidence data and a sharp drop in oil futures prices relieved
worries about lackluster spending.
Stocks' advance was limited by disappointing data on
durable goods orders, as well as views the market was losing
steam after hitting recent highs. The S&P 500 was on track to
close at a four-year high again.
The S&P 500 is up about 9 percent since the start of
the year, largely because of data showing stronger momentum in
the economy and signs of progress in managing the euro zone's
debt crisis, including a debt deal for Greece.
Consumer confidence in the world's largest economy
jumped to a one-year high in February, according to a report
from The Conference Board, a private business research group.
This indicator is noted because consumer spending accounts
for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
The drop in oil prices from recent highs also relieved
worries about the outlook for consumer spending.
A government report showed orders for U.S. durable
goods in January had the biggest fall in three years, which
curbed some of the optimism about the pace of the domestic
recovery. Durable goods, which are generally meant to last three
years or longer, range from big-ticket items like aircraft down
to consumer goods like refrigerators and even toasters.
"Generally the sets of economic data coming out have been
supportive of an economy moving forward," said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
Technology shares, however, ranked among the best
performers, and the Nasdaq was trading at its highest since
2000. Micron Technology Inc shot up 5.2 percent to $9.01
after Intel Corp said it will sell its stake in two
wafer factories to Micron and buy chips from the company.
Intel advanced 1.1 percent to $27.19. The PHLX
semiconductor index rose 1.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.42 points,
or 0.23 percent, at 13,011.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.79 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,371.38. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.26 points, or 0.58
percent, at 2,983.42.
The S&P 500 popped back up above 1,370, a key technical
level seen by some analysts as a pivotal point. A close above
1,370 could invite momentum buying as money managers chase
performance, but lighter-than-average recent volume suggests the
market may be vulnerable to a pullback, analysts said.
Brent crude oil futures fell more than $2 to settle at
$121.55 a barrel.